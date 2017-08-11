Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Aug. 4-10
Archway Transitional Care Center, 4373 Houston Ave. 97
Bourbon Street Grill, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 80
Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 87
Central State Prison, 4600 Fulton Mill Road 99
China Max, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 86
Dab’s Cafe, 1000 Terminal Drive 100
Days Inn, 4999 Eisenhower Pkwy. 90
Jittery Joe’s Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 91
JMP Pizza, 600 New St. 98
K Family Deli, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 93
M.A. Evans School, 345 Edwards Ave. 96
Hartley Elementary School, 2230 Anthony Road 88
Nu-Way Weiners, 5572 Bloomfield Road 93
Papa John’s Pizza, 1350 Gray Hwy. 97
Regency Inn & Suites, 4951 Eisenhower Pkwy. 84
Rosa’s Son’s Cafe, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 97
Sakkio Japan, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 90
Taco Bell-Pizza Hut, 170 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Aug. 4-10
Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2926 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100
Cold Stone Creamery, 2628 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Cook , 3061 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc., 519 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 95
Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 96
Krystal, 1071 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 96
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
S Deli & Wings, 520 Gen. Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100
Stir King, 2929 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91
Subway, 1412 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91
Waffle House, 300 Ag Village Blvd., Perry 100
Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 100
Zaxby’s, 1425 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97
