Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

August 11, 2017 11:47 AM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Aug. 4-10

Archway Transitional Care Center, 4373 Houston Ave. 97

Bourbon Street Grill, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 80

Buffalo Grill, 5615 Houston Road 87

Central State Prison, 4600 Fulton Mill Road 99

China Max, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 86

Dab’s Cafe, 1000 Terminal Drive 100

Days Inn, 4999 Eisenhower Pkwy. 90

Jittery Joe’s Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 91

JMP Pizza, 600 New St. 98

K Family Deli, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 93

M.A. Evans School, 345 Edwards Ave. 96

Hartley Elementary School, 2230 Anthony Road 88

Nu-Way Weiners, 5572 Bloomfield Road 93

Papa John’s Pizza, 1350 Gray Hwy. 97

Regency Inn & Suites, 4951 Eisenhower Pkwy. 84

Rosa’s Son’s Cafe, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 97

Sakkio Japan, 3661 Eisenhower Pkwy. 90

Taco Bell-Pizza Hut, 170 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Aug. 4-10

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2926 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100

Cold Stone Creamery, 2628 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Cook , 3061 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering Inc., 519 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins 95

Growler USA America’s Microbrew Pub, 1117 Ga. 96, Kathleen 96

Krystal, 1071 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 96

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

S Deli & Wings, 520 Gen. Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 100

Stir King, 2929 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91

Subway, 1412 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 91

Waffle House, 300 Ag Village Blvd., Perry 100

Waffle House, 102 Lect Drive, Perry 100

Zaxby’s, 1425 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 97

