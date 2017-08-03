Food & Drink

Food Service Inspection Report

August 03, 2017 4:41 PM

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of July 29-Aug. 3

Arby’s, 3100 Riverside Drive 86

McDonald’s, 3660 Riverside Drive 89

Burger King, 4964 Romeiser Road 91

Central Georgia Rehabilitation, 3351 Northside Drive 93

Church’s Chicken, 2138 Pio Nono Ave 88

Comfort Inn & Suites, 5000 Harrison Road 91

Eastview Nursing Center, 3020 Jeffersonville Road 99

Jittery Joe’s Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 78

Fincher’s Barbecue And Catering, 5627 Houston Road 95

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4328 Hartley Bridge Road 97

Krystal’s, 3650 Riverside Drive 92

Lifespring, 5113 College Crossing Drive 91

Subway, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 95

Margarita’s @ Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 98

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center, 1509 Cedar Ave. 99

Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 2972 Riverside Drive 96

Morningside Assisted Living of Macon, 6191 Peake Road 98

Panda Express, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91

Papa John’s Pizza, 4126 Hartley Bridge Road 99

Pig On a Pie, 5797 Houston Road 97

Pine Pointe Hospice of Centra Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 97

Pruitt Health - Peake, 6190 Peake Road 82

Roly Poly, 624 New St. 90

Sang’s Thai Isann Restaurant, 401 Cherry St. 94

Subway, 5955 Zebulon Road 91

The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living, 400 Foster Road 97

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88

U.S. Deli, 1477 Pio Nono Ave. 87

Wendy’s, 3630 Riverside Drive 95

Zeafood Time, 2836 Riverside Drive 91

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of July 29-Aug. 3

American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 90

Arby’s, 103 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 95

Auntie Anne’s, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 95

Burger King, 851 Warren Drive, Warner Robins 99

Chen’s Wok, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 95

Chick-Fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Chick-Fil-A @ Houston County Galleria, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100

Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse, 733 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 99

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 713 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins 100

Galleria Cinemas, 2980 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100

Georgia Bob’s BBQ Co., 120 Howland Ave., Warner Robins 100

Holiday Inn Express, 1502 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Houston Lakes Cinemas, 1121 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100

Jalisco Grill, 1023 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 91

Krystal, 747 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 98

La Cabana Mexican Restaurant, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 90

Little Caesars, 1424 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 95

Marco’s Pizza, 405 Ga. 96, Bonaire 96

McDonald’s, 793 Ga. 96 Bonaire 90

Panera Bread, 2971 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Ruby Tuesday, 101 Rigby Drive, Warner Robins 97

Starbucks Coffee, 3094 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Steak N Shake, 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92

Stevie B’s Pizza, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 90

Subway, 499 Ga. 247, Bonaire 89

Teriyaki Japan, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 92

The Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll St., Perry 100

Waffle House, 310 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96

