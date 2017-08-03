Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of July 29-Aug. 3
Arby’s, 3100 Riverside Drive 86
McDonald’s, 3660 Riverside Drive 89
Burger King, 4964 Romeiser Road 91
Central Georgia Rehabilitation, 3351 Northside Drive 93
Church’s Chicken, 2138 Pio Nono Ave 88
Comfort Inn & Suites, 5000 Harrison Road 91
Eastview Nursing Center, 3020 Jeffersonville Road 99
Jittery Joe’s Coffee, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 78
Fincher’s Barbecue And Catering, 5627 Houston Road 95
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4328 Hartley Bridge Road 97
Krystal’s, 3650 Riverside Drive 92
Lifespring, 5113 College Crossing Drive 91
Subway, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 95
Margarita’s @ Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 98
Medical Management Health and Rehab Center, 1509 Cedar Ave. 99
Mikata Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 2972 Riverside Drive 96
Morningside Assisted Living of Macon, 6191 Peake Road 98
Panda Express, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 91
Papa John’s Pizza, 4126 Hartley Bridge Road 99
Pig On a Pie, 5797 Houston Road 97
Pine Pointe Hospice of Centra Georgia, 6261 Peake Road 97
Pruitt Health - Peake, 6190 Peake Road 82
Roly Poly, 624 New St. 90
Sang’s Thai Isann Restaurant, 401 Cherry St. 94
Subway, 5955 Zebulon Road 91
The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living, 400 Foster Road 97
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 120 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 88
U.S. Deli, 1477 Pio Nono Ave. 87
Wendy’s, 3630 Riverside Drive 95
Zeafood Time, 2836 Riverside Drive 91
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of July 29-Aug. 3
American Philly & Wings, 819 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 90
Arby’s, 103 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 95
Auntie Anne’s, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 95
Burger King, 851 Warren Drive, Warner Robins 99
Chen’s Wok, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 95
Chick-Fil-A, 1867 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Chick-Fil-A @ Houston County Galleria, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100
Dai-Ichi Japanese Steakhouse, 733 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 99
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 713 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins 100
Galleria Cinemas, 2980 Watson Blvd., Centerville 100
Georgia Bob’s BBQ Co., 120 Howland Ave., Warner Robins 100
Holiday Inn Express, 1502 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Houston Lakes Cinemas, 1121 Ga. 96, Warner Robins 100
Jalisco Grill, 1023 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 91
Krystal, 747 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 98
La Cabana Mexican Restaurant, 402 Ga. 247, Bonaire 90
Little Caesars, 1424 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 95
Marco’s Pizza, 405 Ga. 96, Bonaire 96
McDonald’s, 793 Ga. 96 Bonaire 90
Panera Bread, 2971 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Ruby Tuesday, 101 Rigby Drive, Warner Robins 97
Starbucks Coffee, 3094 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Steak N Shake, 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 92
Stevie B’s Pizza, 2907 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 90
Subway, 499 Ga. 247, Bonaire 89
Teriyaki Japan, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville 92
The Perfect Pear, 922 Carroll St., Perry 100
Waffle House, 310 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96
