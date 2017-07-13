Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of July 7-13
Abundant Word Of Grace Church, 3396 Napier Ave. 95
Agape’ House Of Middle Georgia, 4901 Harrison Road 90
China Inn Restaurant, 3268 Vineville Ave. 92
Geico No. 1, 4295 Ocmulgee Cafe 87
Geico No. 2, 4400 Ocmulgee Cafe 90
Ginger Stir Fry and Grill, 496 2nd St. 84
JMP Pizza, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 95
Linda Lane Resident Life Center, 194 Pierce Ave. 96
Magnolia Manor of Macon, 200 Pierce Ave. 92
McDonald’s, 5020 Harrison Road 90
Mystique Lounge, 1715 Shurling Drive 92
New China Grill & Buffet, 5056 Eisenhower Pkwy. 69
Papa John’s, 265 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 86
Salads 2 Go, 1950 N. Millerfield Road 85
Subway, 5602 Thomaston Road 96
Subway, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 90
Subway, 883 Pine St. 99
Subway, 3001 Vineville Ave. 95
Subway, 630 North Ave. 88
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of July 7-13
Burger King, 1000 St. Patrick’s Drive, Perry 100
Burger King, 201 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96
China Wok, 827 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 96
Deli House, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 83
Domino’s Pizza, 1113 Washington St., Perry 91
Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry 96
Hibachi Buffet Sushi & , 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 90
Houston Healthcare Cafe, 233 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 83
Long John Silvers, 2000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100
Nu-Way Weiners, 1762 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91
O’Charley’s, 2990 Watson Blvd., Centerville 91
Sonic Drive In, 131 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 95
Sonic Drive In, 112 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 90
Subway, 1801 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, 91
Subway, 4993 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 89
Subway, 105 Iffie Road, Perry 100
Super 8 , 105 Woodcrest Blvd., Warner Robins 96
Taco Bell, 1340 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100
Taco Bell, 829 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100
The Foodie King Commissary, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100
