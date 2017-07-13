Food & Drink

July 13, 2017 2:44 PM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of July 7-13

Abundant Word Of Grace Church, 3396 Napier Ave. 95

Agape’ House Of Middle Georgia, 4901 Harrison Road 90

China Inn Restaurant, 3268 Vineville Ave. 92

Geico No. 1, 4295 Ocmulgee Cafe 87

Geico No. 2, 4400 Ocmulgee Cafe 90

Ginger Stir Fry and Grill, 496 2nd St. 84

JMP Pizza, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 95

Linda Lane Resident Life Center, 194 Pierce Ave. 96

Magnolia Manor of Macon, 200 Pierce Ave. 92

McDonald’s, 5020 Harrison Road 90

Mystique Lounge, 1715 Shurling Drive 92

New China Grill & Buffet, 5056 Eisenhower Pkwy. 69

Papa John’s, 265 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 86

Salads 2 Go, 1950 N. Millerfield Road 85

Subway, 5602 Thomaston Road 96

Subway, 4319 Hartley Bridge Road 90

Subway, 883 Pine St. 99

Subway, 3001 Vineville Ave. 95

Subway, 630 North Ave. 88

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of July 7-13

Burger King, 1000 St. Patrick’s Drive, Perry 100

Burger King, 201 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 96

China Wok, 827 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 96

Deli House, 778 Ga. 96, Bonaire 83

Domino’s Pizza, 1113 Washington St., Perry 91

Georgia Bob’s BBQ, 107 Perimeter Road, Perry 96

Hibachi Buffet Sushi & , 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 90

Houston Healthcare Cafe, 233 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins 83

Long John Silvers, 2000 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 100

Nu-Way Weiners, 1762 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins 91

O’Charley’s, 2990 Watson Blvd., Centerville 91

Sonic Drive In, 131 Margie Drive, Warner Robins 95

Sonic Drive In, 112 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 90

Subway, 1801 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, 91

Subway, 4993 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 89

Subway, 105 Iffie Road, Perry 100

Super 8 , 105 Woodcrest Blvd., Warner Robins 96

Taco Bell, 1340 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry 100

Taco Bell, 829 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins 100

The Foodie King Commissary, 301 Club Villa Court, Kathleen 100

