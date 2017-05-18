Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of May 11-17
Abundant Word of Grace Church, 3396 Napier Ave. 97
Al Sihah Shrine Park, 222 Mecca Drive 100
Anderson’s Diner, 3700 Pio Nono Ave. 90
Bibb County School Nutrition Central Kitchen, 2011 Riverside Drive 98
Boss Wings, 4634 Presidential Pkwy., Suite 4 98
Chen’s Wok, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 230 96
China Inn Restaurant, 3268 Vineville Ave. 98
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store No. 46, 3950 Riverside Drive 100
DBA American Faves and More, 2420 Pio Nono Ave. 86
Dairy Queen, 4471 Ocmulgee East Blvd. 94
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 4700 Hartley Bridge Road 81
Daisy Diner, 4075 Pio Nono Ave. 99
Dismas Charities Macon, 744 Second St. 91
Fall off the Bone, 1897 Shurling Drive 86
Firehouse Subs, 4640 Presidential Pkwy. 92
Francar’s, 1365 Linden Ave. 91
Fresh Air Barbeque, 3076 Riverside Drive 92
Georgia Bob’s, 4921 Riverside Drive 93
Ghenghis Grill, 5437 Bowman Road, 95
Gold Cup Bowling, 3720 Pio Nono Ave. 86
Greek Corner Pizza, 3267 Vineville Ave. 91
Hong Kong Express, 610 North Ave. 99
John Wesley Villas Inc., 5471 Thomaston Road 95
Johnny V’s, 5854 Columbus Road 92
KFC Wingworks, 4475 Forsyth Road 98
LaDelicia Grill LLC, 3430 Pio Nono Ave. 71
Lil Benny’s Smokehouse, 881 Wimbush Road 96
Loncheria Dos Amigos, 3896 Pio Nono Ave. 85
McDonald’s, 550 Gray Highway 92
Mercer University Wangs and Thangs, 3189 Mercer University Drive 99
Nu-Way Weiners, 1602 Montpelier Ave, Suite 105 91
Oakview Golf and County Club LLC, 128 Oakview Club Drive 92
Pizza Hut, 5594 Houston Road 98
Pizza Hut, 66 Spring St. 90
Ramada Macon West, 4755 Chambers Road 89
SAGE Dining Services Inc. at First Presbyterian Day School, 5671 Calvin Drive, 96
Sauced at Mercer Village, 1635 Montpelier Ave. 87
Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, 91
Superb QSR Inc. DBA Church’s Chicken, 5394 Thomaston Road 83
Taste of New Orleans, 2140 Broadway 97
Texas Cattle Co., 5797 Houston Road 94
Vineville Methodist Church, 2095 Vineville Ave. 90
WNB Factory, 4632 Presidential Pkwy., Unit D 78
Zaxby’s, 1680 Bass Road 91
Zheng’s Wok, 5451 Bowman Road 89
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of May 11-17
American Wings and Deli, 1996 Watson Blvd. 100
Arbor Manor Assisted Living Community, 1900 Macon Road, Perry 90
Baymont Inn and Suites, 2731 Watson Blvd. 75
Burger King, 2010 Watson Blvd. 97
Charlies’ Bar and Grill, 1291 S. Houston Lake Road, Suite A 95
Church Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 2470 U.S. 41 North, Fort Valley 92
Domino’s, 2278 Moody Road, Suite B 85
Gold Cup Bowling Center, 1041 Russell Pkwy. 100
Larry’s Giant Subs, 789 Ga. 96, Unit 1-F, Bonaire 100
Logan’s Roadhouse, 2701 Watson Blvd. 96
Marco’s Pizza, 4993 Russell Pkwy., Suite 430 87
Marco’s Pizza, 405 Ga. 96, Suite 800, Bonaire 100
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, 3030 Watson Blvd., Suite 1100 92
Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2628 Watson Blvd., Suite A 97
Oil Lamp Restaurant, 401 General Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry 97
Ole Times Country Buffet, 1208 Russell Pkwy. 97
Pizza Hut, 1010 Russell Pkwy. 98
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q, 1001 St. Patrick Drive, Perry 91
Southern Landings Golf Club, 309 Stathams Way 82
Super 8 Motel, 105 Woodcrest Blvd. 100
Taco Bell, 419 N. Davis Drive 100
Top China, 1114 Ga. 96, Suite D-7, Kathleen 96
Waffle House, 1055 Ga. 96 98
Wendys, 2925 Watson Blvd. 91
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry 97
Zaxby’s, 3101 Russell Pkwy. 94
