Quick chili recipe perfect for a family meal at home

After the frantic pace of a busy (but fun!) holiday season, I’m certain that you, like me, are enjoying reclaiming your life and lifestyle at a slower and more gentle pace. January always brings a fresh start and a clean slate.
Ahhhh ... Take a deep breath. Enjoy the cool air and let it clear your mind. You’ve probably packed away all of your holiday decorations and swept up the last bit of lingering greenery and holly berries. And even though I am one of those holly-jolly Christmas enthusiasts who jingle all the way, I readily admit that as much as I truly love all of my holiday decor, I equally love packing it away and getting my home back to “normal.”
Busy Day White Chili with Chicken is my favorite new recipe creation. It is so delicious and hearty and takes only 10 minutes to prepare — no joke!
The new year offers us a perfect opportunity to take stock of our current life situations and to make alterations where needed. Can I be so bold as to make a suggestion about something that everyone should make a priority in their lives?
Let’s make it a priority to have a family dinner at least once a week. Whatever your work situation and family schedules, surely you can claim at least one night of the week to sit down together as a family to connect — or to reconnect.
And I do know that everyone is busy, but that’s why it’s important to make it a TOP priority. Let me help you a bit with some truly amazing — and amazingly simple — delicious and hearty recipes perfect for cold weather. We’ll be using pantry-stable ingredients that you’ll want to keep on hand, ready to create some wonderful winter meals. These are sure to become new family favorites.
Busy Day White Chili with Chicken is my favorite new recipe creation. It is so delicious and hearty and takes only 10 minutes to prepare — no joke! This recipe is so tasty and so easy! The base of this white chili is canned great northern beans, salsa verde (green salsa) and canned corn. It is seasoned with ground cumin and a total seasoning blend that’s found in the Latin American section of the grocery store.
I then add diced, grilled chicken breast, but you could use rotisserie chicken or even canned chicken. For a vegetarian option, simply omit the chicken all together. You can serve the chili as is, or let everyone customize their own by offering toppings such as coarsely crushed corn chips, sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, diced avocado, minced cilantro and fresh jalapeno. One other suggestion: You need to try my next recipe as a great companion for the chili.
Nothing could be better with my white chicken chili than my warm, cheesy, corn-studded Cheddar Jack Corn Muffins. They too are made using pantry stable convenience products — Jiffy corn muffin mix and canned corn. The addition of sour cream, a couple of eggs and grated cheese guarantees moist and tender muffins. They can be baking while the chili cooks. Dinner will be made and on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Sausage, Apple & Cheddar Breakfast Casserole is another one of my all-time favorites — perfect for a leisurely weekend brunch. Every time I serve this dish, folks beg for the recipe. I’m sure it will be an instant hit with your friends and family, too.
Happy New Year, y’all!!
Busy Day White Chili with Chicken
4 cups cooked, shredded chicken (rotisserie chicken works great)
3 (15-ounce) cans Great Northern beans, undrained
1 (15-ounce) can cream style corn
3 cups salsa verde (green salsa)
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon Sazon Complete Seasoning (found in the Latin American food section)
Optional toppings: diced avocado, chopped fresh cilantro, shredded cheese, chopped green onions, sour cream, crumbled corn chips
Stovetop method: In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine all ingredients (except for the toppings). Heat over medium heat until just boiling. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for at least 5 minutes. Serve hot with desired toppings.
Slow-cooker method: Combine all ingredients (except for the toppings) in a 3-4 quart slow-cooker. Stir to blend. Place lid on slow cooker. Cook on high for 3 hours or on low for 6-8 hours.
Makes 10 cups.
Cheddar Jack Corn Muffins
2 (8.5-ounce) boxes Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
6 ounces grated Colby Jack cheese
1 cup sour cream
2 large eggs, beaten
1 (15-ounce) can whole kernel corn, well drained
Grease a standard size 12-portion muffin tin; set aside. Place corn muffin mix and grated cheese in a mixing bowl. Stir to combine. Whisk together the sour cream and eggs. Add to the bowl along with the drained corn. Stir to blend. Fill muffin tin.
Let muffin batter stand at room temperature while the oven preheats to 400 degrees. Bake in the center of the oven for 15-18 minutes, until center tests done and tops are golden brown. Place muffin tin on cooling rack and let cool for several minutes before transferring muffins to a cooling rack. Serve warm.
Makes 12.
Sausage, Apple & Cheddar Breakfast Casserole
FOR THE FIRST LAYER:
1 pound Jimmy Dean sausage, cooked, crumbled
1 can prepared apple pie filling
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
FOR THE SECOND LAYER:
6 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups milk
1 1/2 cups original Bisquick baking mix
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
FOR TOPPING:
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish.
For the first layer: Combine cooked sausage crumbles, apple pie filling and cheddar cheese. Spread evenly in prepared baking dish.
For the second layer: Whisk together the eggs and milk. Add Bisquick baking mix and blend well. Pour over the first layer. Place in the center of the oven and bake for 25 minutes.
For the topping: Sprinkle top of casserole with 1 cup cheddar cheese and return to the oven. Bake until the center tests done and cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes.
Serves eight to 10.
Comments