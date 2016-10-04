Celebrate a break in the weather with fall flavors

Browned Butter and Sage Sauce with Bratwurst & Mushrooms
1 pound fresh Bratwurst (not cooked or smoked)
1 pound mushrooms, washed and thinly sliced
SAUCE:
1 cup butter
1/2 cup finely minced shallots
3 cloves thinly sliced garlic
2 cups heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons minced fresh sage OR 2 teaspoons dried sage
1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Sea salt or kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 pound pasta, cooked according to package directions, drained well
Using kitchen shears, cut the bratwurst into 1/2-inch pieces. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the bratwurst, until nicely browned and caramelized, and cooked through. Using a slotted spoon and reserving the pan drippings, remove the sausage and transfer to a paper-towel lined plate to blot excess fat. Cover to keep warm.
In same skillet, cook the mushrooms in reserved drippings over medium heat until all moisture is rendered. Transfer to the plate with the sausage, again covering to keep warm.
Meanwhile, heat butter over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Continue to cook, stirring often, until butter is caramel in color. Immediately stir in the shallots and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the whipping cream, sage and nutmeg. Bring to a boil and reduce by one-third. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Toss 2/3 of the sauce with freshly cooked HOT pasta. Place on a serving platter or individual plates. Top sauce-coated pasta with previously cooked bratwurst and mushrooms. Drizzle remaining sauce over all.
Note: The Browned Butter and Sage Sauce is also delicious served as a finishing sauce for roasted pork, poultry or cheese-filled ravioli.
Serves four to six.
Easy Caesar Dressing
3 cloves minced garlic
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon anchovy paste
Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Combine garlic, lemon juice, mustard and Worcestershire sauce in medium bowl. Whisk in remaining ingredients. Serve tossed with thinly sliced romaine lettuce. Top with croutons and additional Parmesan if desired.
Note: Make sure your salad greens are super-dry. I love my Salad Spinner! If your salad greens are even slightly damp, the dressing will NOT cling to the greens. And another tip, I prefer to dress my salads lightly so that I can actually taste the greens. Guests can always add more dressing if they desire, but too much dressing makes for limp and wilted salads — yuck!
Makes about 1 3/4 cups.
Baked Parmesan & Onion Bread
1 loaf French or Italian bread (NOT a crunchy baguette)
1/2 cup butter
2 cups medium diced sweet/mild onion
1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
Freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using a serrated knife, cut bread into 1-inch thick slices and arrange side-by-side on clean work surface.
In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add onions and green onions; sauté for several minutes, stirring often. Add garlic and sauté briefly. Remove from heat and stir in the parsley.
Spoon mixture over bread slices, distributing evenly. Distribute the Parmesan over the bread slices. Reassemble the slices to again form a loaf of bread. Wrap snugly in aluminum foil. Place on a baking sheet and place in the center of preheated oven. Bake for 20-25 minutes.
Remove from oven and open foil to allow steam to escape. Serve warm.
Makes one loaf.
