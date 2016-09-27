Squash season kicks off with white pizza riff

The fall season is finally here and with it all the squash you can eat. Growing all summer, many of the local veggies are beginning to fade — or wilt from the heat — and the greens and gourds stick around to get us ready for winter.
One of my favorite greens hits its stride in September. Peppery arugula has a distinct flavor and is very versatile. It is great raw in a salad with fruit and goat cheese. It is great in pasta, wilted on a burger, or perhaps its best form — atop a delicious white pizza.
Local restaurant Just Tap’d has an amazing pizza on its menu called “Greens on White,” which features both prosciutto and arugula atop a classic white pizza (olive oil and garlic with ricotta) that has become our go-to dish when away from the Bungalow’s kitchen.
This dish is an homage to that pizza using spaghetti squash in place of the pizza dough to save a few calories. This gives the dish a pasta flair that ends up with a flavor and texture similar to mac-n-cheese dressed with the usual pizza toppings of pepper flake and Romano cheese.
This dish will certainly help you transition into the fall season and help you stay full with fewer carbs on the days between tailgates.
Alex and Eleta Morrison live in Macon and write a food blog, Bungalow Kitchen. Contact them at bungalowkitchenmacon@gmail.com.
“Greens on White” Spaghetti Squash
1 spaghetti squash
2 cup water
½-pound thick-cut prosciutto
1 large shallot
4 cloves garlic
2 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup ricotta cheese
FOR THE ARUGULA:
2 cups arugula
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon olive oil
Romano cheese, to top
Salt, pepper and red pepper, to taste
Prepare the spaghetti squash by cutting the ends and splitting lengthwise. Remove seeds and loose pieces. Press halves with paper towels to dry and season with salt and pepper. Place in large pan, skin side down, with the water, and set over medium-high heat. Cover and cook until flesh pulls from the skin and into strands, about 20 minutes. Remove from pan and allow to cool slightly before pulling the strands with a fork.
Cut prosciutto into bite-size strips. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and add the prosciutto. Cook about five minutes, until meat is just crispy on bottom. Flip and repeat for the opposite side and then remove from pan.
Mince the shallot and cut garlic into thin slices. Add to the oil and meat drippings and add the additional tablespoon of oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cook just a few minutes until the shallot is translucent.
Add the squash strands and toss with the garlic and shallot and cook about 2 minutes. Add the ricotta and prosciutto and cook about five minutes on medium-low heat.
Toss the arugula with the vinegar and olive oil.
Plate the squash in a pasta bowl and top with red pepper. Top with the dressed arugula and sprinkle with Romano cheese. Enjoy!
Serves two.
