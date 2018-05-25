Double 'P' pizza great healthy choice to make together

Double "P" Pizza
Active time 15 min; total time: 35 min; makes 6 servings
Nonstick cooking spray
1 cup shelled fresh peas
1 medium garlic clove, smashed
1/4 cup pine nuts
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
1/2 pound sweet Italian turkey sausage, removed from casings
1 package (16 ounces) prepared pizza dough
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Chopped fresh basil (optional)
1. Put rack on lowest level, and heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a 16-inch round pizza pan lightly with cooking spray.
2. Boil peas until tender, 2 to 5 minutes. (Alternatively, you can use thawed frozen peas, in which case you don't need to cook them.)
3. Put peas, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, and salt in a food processor. Process until ingredients are finely chopped. While processor is on, slowly add 3 tablespoons olive oil in a thin stream until it forms the pesto.
4. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and saute, breaking up, until cooked through and lightly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Set aside.
5. Stretch dough into a large circle and transfer to pizza pan. Spread pea pesto on top of dough to within 1 inch of the edge. Scatter the cooked sausage, tomatoes, and mozzarella over the pesto.
6. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, until crust is golden brown. If desired, garnish with fresh basil right before serving.
PER SERVING
452 calories; 22g protein; 21g fat (5g sat. fat); 43g carbs; 4g fiber; 6g sugar; 765mg sodium
