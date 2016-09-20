Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu?
New nutrition labels to hit shelves

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration finalized a new version of the nutrition label for packaged foods that reflects new scientific information. It is also designed to make it easier to make smarter choices. Here are some of the things that will be different when the new labels hit store shelves next summer.

Do you need a nap?

If your night was restless or the day is hectic, a nap is a welcome break. Napping offers various benefits for healthy adults. However, naps, especially longer ones, have drawbacks.

What is autism?

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of developmental disabilities that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. Here are some of the signs and symptoms associated with autism.

What causes birth defects?

Most birth defects are caused by a complex mix of factors. There are some factors that can increase the chance of having a baby with a birth defect. Risk factors include smoking, drinking alcohol, or taking drugs during pregnancy, having medical conditions, having someone in your family with a birth defect, being an older mother, and exposure to some chemicals and viruses during pregnancy.

