September 3, 2016 9:00 PM

The best of what’s happening in Middle Georgia for the week of Sept. 4

“Lend Me A Tenor”

Directed by Jim Crisp. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 for children/students through age 22. Buy tickets online at theatremacon.com or purchase them at the door up to an hour before showtime. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Labor Day Concert

Featuring Center for Strings faculty and students. Seating is first-come, first-served. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. music.mercer.edu. 3 p.m. Monday.

Pokemon Night Hunt

Join park staff for a Pokemon night hike and hunt. Take a short hike to the falls to see what Pokemon are lurking at night. Bring your smartphone, head light and walking shoes. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $5 per person plus $5 per car parking. 478-993-3053. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

Macon Better Music to Support Rett Syndrome

Performances by the Benjamin Olsen Trio, the Matt Brant-ley Band, and Sanctified Revival with special Guest Brian Cameron. Plus a live auction. $10. maconbettermusic.com. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, 2321 Vineville Ave. 5-11 p.m. Saturday.

Macon Melodies

Featuring the African-American Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra of Atlanta, Future Generations, Aris and Artis, and the Macedonia Choir. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $50 adults, $10 ages 5-17. 478-262-6243. thegrandmacon.com. 7 p.m. Saturday.

