Praise Dates

Festivals, Bazaars, Marketplaces
Liberty United Methodist Church Marketplace
Featuring glass etching, Magical Stitch, Tastefully Simple, Bird Talk, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, jewelry, pottery, baked goods, sub lunch and much more. 6511 Houston Road, Macon. Free admission. 478-788-5343. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1.
Vineville Baptist Church Fall Bazaar
Cafe, bakery, gently used area, jewelry, gift shoppe, crafts, pantry, international and national market, children’s activity area, and more. Spaghetti supper by reservations on Oct. 7 and grilled chicken on Oct. 8. 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon. 478-743-9366. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Byron United Methodist Fall Festival
Vendor booths, country store, bookstore, yard sale, sweet shop, snack shop with breakfast and lunch foods, Boston butts, silent auction, children’s activities with games, face painting, inflatables and much more. Main Street and West Heritage Boulevard., Byron. 478-956-5717. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15.
All Saints Episcopal Women’s Marketplace
Reserve your spot. Inside spots are 6-by-6. Outside spots are under our tent and can use our 6-foot table or you can bring your own. Lunch will be served; bake sale of homemade goodies to purchase. Casseroles can be picked up that are preordered. Casseroles are sweet potato, hash brown, broccoli, squash, corn, chicken. Deadline for table space is Oct. 24 and cost is $35 and you keep all your profits. 1708 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. For table reservations or vendors, call 478-923-1791 or lindaschristie@gmail.com. All casseroles are $12. Call 478-960-1333 for casserole orders. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 5.
Church Anniversaries
(25 years or more)
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 153rd
Dinner on the grounds after service. 1101 E. Church St., Fort Valley. 478-825-7581. 3 p.m. Sept. 4.
Greater Vineville Baptist, 108th
The Rev. Tyrese Ivey preaching and Antioch Baptist as guest. 850 Armory Drive, Macon. 478-746-5861. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 11.
Pastors’ Anniversaries
(10 years or more)
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church
Celebrating the 41st pastoral anniversary of Pastor Walter L. and Beverly W. Glover. The Rev. M. Davis preaching and Greater Ephesus Baptist Church of Atlanta as guest. 2656 Napier Ave. at Dr. Walter L. Glover Jr. Way, Macon. 478-394-2383. 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
Performances
Mount Calvary Baptist
Birthday celebration for music promoter Lola Strange. Featuring the Gospel Flames, the Anointed Brothers in Christ, the Adside Sisters, Renewed, and a surprise group. 3010 Jeffersonville Road, Macon. Free admission. $5 love offering. 478-233-3846. 4 p.m. (doors open), 5 p.m. (sing) Sept. 10.
“The Gift” Stage Play
An empowering depiction of the journey of God’s greatest gift to mankind, Jesus, from prophecy to ascension. Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. Tickets, $12. 478-954-9025 or 478-542-0088. 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
Jerusalem Baptist
Shepherd Boyz Malel Choir anniversary. Refreshments served. 166 Jerusalem Church Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-2111. 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Riverside United Methodist Church
Barbershop singing by the Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus and the Sweet Georgia Sound (Sweet Adeline). Snacks. 735 Pierce Ave., Macon. Free. 478-746-4778 or hogchorus.org or sweetgeorgiasound.org. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13.
Bloomfield Baptist Church
Gospel concert on the lawn. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. 4261 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-361-5278. 4 p.m. Sept. 17.
Kendall Heights Church of God
Red Back Hymnal Night. 829 Jordan Mill Road, Sandersville. 478-552-8572. 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Little Rogers CME Church
Male Choir celebrating their 23rd choir anniversary. 9754 Thomaston Road, Macon. 478-935-2776. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Music and the Arts at Vineville
The Celtic Company from Atlanta in concert. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
Calvary Community Chapel Fourth Sunday Night Sings
Singers and groups invited to sing. Food served afterward. 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 478-808-1604. 6 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church choir room, 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. 478-345-7464 or hogchorus@gmail.com. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Songsmen Quartet Open Rehearsal and Sing-A-Long
Participate in group singing, duets and solos. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Free. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road, Macon. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
Special Services
Hazzard Missionary Baptist
Sunday School anniversary program, with Valeria Jarrell speaking. 2470 Heath Road, Macon. 478-781-9862. 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4.
Greater Zion Hill Baptist Church
Men’s day service, with Minister Jontae’ Nash preaching. 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 10 a.m. Sept. 4.
Harmony Missionary Baptist
Usher’s anniversary service, with the Rev. Clifford Little preaching and Green’s Tabernacle Church as guest. 1850 Second Ave., Macon. 478-742-4422. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Henderson Baptist Church
Come and Back the Blue program, with breakfast at 9:30 a.m. before worship and recognition service. 2813 U.S. 41 S., Elko. 478-987-6569. 9:30 a.m. (breakfast), 10:30 a.m. (worship) Sept. 11.
Griffin Gift Baptist Church
Men and women’s day program, with the Rev. Dewayne Franklin preaching. 8424 Old Gordon Road, Dry Branch. 478-743-2372. 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Dixon Temple Church of God In Christ
Installation service for Elder Enoch Dumas. Refreshments served after ceremony. 104 Jefferson St., Toomsboro. 478-933-5784. 2 p.m. Sept. 11.
Bell’s Temple AOH Church
Celebrating the centennial birthday of the late Bishop L. M. Bell, with Bishop Johnnie L. Wood speaking. 2590 Peacock St., Macon. 478-781-8806. 4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church
Women’s day program, with the Rev. Latosha Ramsey speaking. 1180 Bartlett St., Macon. 478-746-0422. 11 a.m. Sept. 18.
Smith Chapel Baptist
Men’s Day program, with the Rev. John H. Ford Jr. preaching. 6464 Hopewell Road, Musella. 478-741-5987. 2 p.m. Sept. 18.
White Chapel AME Church
Family and friends day program, with the Rev. Wilbur Greene preaching and New Damascus Baptist as guest. Old Ga. 11, Round Oak. 478-986-4281. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
New Fellowship Baptist
Macon Sunday Best program, with the Rev. Wayne Evan, the Rev. Coby McKinzie, the Rev. Donald William, Minister Johnathan Nash, the Anointed Ones and Bishop Means. 475 Church St., Macon. 478-743-8806. 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Greater Allen Chapel AME Church
Day in White program, with the Rev. Ida McClain speaking. 269 Pursley St., Macon. 478-745-6703. 10:15 a.m. Sept. 25.
Revivals/Homecomings
Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
Homecoming, with the Rev. Juanterrance Lowe preaching at the 10:45 a.m. service and Ronald G. Toney preaching at 2:30 p.m. with Lizzie Chapel Baptist as guest. 1753 Mount Pleasant Road, Thomson. 706-595-7387. 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
St. Mark CME Church
Homecoming, with Pastor John Wilburn preaching. St. Mark Church Road, Lizella. 478-960-1399. 2 p.m. Sept. 4.
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church
Homecoming, with the Rev. Leon Ward Jr. preaching. Dinner served. 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-750-1344. 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist
Homecoming family reunion services. 1753 Mount Pleasant Road, Thomson. 706-595-7387. 10:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
St. James AME Church
Revival, with the Rev. Bruce Francis preaching on Sept. 7 and Duresville AME Church as guest, the Rev. Terrell Brown on Sept. 8-9 and Covenant Life Church as guest. 7 p.m. Sept. 7-9. Homecoming, with the Rev. Wendell K. Rome preaching. Dinner served. 4416 Bloomfield Road, Macon. 478-788-5690. 11 a.m. Sept. 11.
New Corinth Baptist
Homecoming, with the Rev. Leroy Wesley. 2 p.m. Sept. 11. Revival, with the Rev. Richard Vaughn on Sept. 12, the Rev. Mitchell on Sept. 13, the Rev. Derrick Dumas on Sept. 14. 687 Robert Henry St., Macon. 478-283-1321. 7 p.m. Sept. 12-14.
D. D. Memorial Baptist Church
Homecoming, with the Rev. Donald Miller preaching and Ocmulgee Baptist as guest. 10:15 a.m. Sept. 18. Revival, with Pastor Rolston Mondaize preaching. 12041 U. S. 129, Dry Branch. 478-743-6216. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21.
Friendship Baptist Church
Homecoming, with Kindred Spirit with special music. Covered dish luncheon. 11 a.m. Sept. 18. Revival, with the Rev. Bob Powell preaching and special music nightly. 3139 Friendship Church Road, Dry Branch. The Rev. Charles Carter, 478-731-5009. 7 p.m. Sept. 19-23.
Fort Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church
Revival services, with Pastor Willie Wooten preaching. 331 Peach Circle, Fort Valley. 478-935-8589. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-23.
Workshops/Other Events
Centerville United Methodist Women Purse Ministry
Asking friends to donate used purses in good condition. These purses will be filled with toiletries, feminine products and beauty items, and will be given to women who are homeless and others who are in need. Purses may be dropped off at Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville; or Northview United Methodist Church, 205 Galahad Drive, Warner Robins. Call Carrie, 478-396-2201; or Sara, 478-953-5387.
Music and the Arts at Vineville: “Porcelain Dolls, Wall Hangings and Textiles”
Presentation by Hilda Wilson through the month of September. Vineville Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon. Free. 478-745-3331. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Crossroads of Biblical Studies Offering Bible Courses
Aletheia Baptist Church, 1711 Oglesby Place, Macon. Free. 478-745-4342. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 8.
Bethany Baptist Church Men’s Brotherhood
Men and high-school age young men invited to dinner and to hear Coach Bob Hoffman, motivational speaker and the men’s basketball coach at Mercer University, speak. 365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-477-4351. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Houston County Cry Out America Prayer Event
United prayer across racial, cultural, denominational lines. Will recognize and honor first responders and pray for their protection. Everyone welcome. Bring a lawn chair. Old Houston County Court House Lawn, Carroll Street, Perry. If bad weather, event will be held at Perry First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 1105 Main St., Perry. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795 or erdennis@cox.net. Noon-1 p.m. Sept. 9.
Prayer Breakfast
Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 1220 Rev. J.L. Mills Sr. Way, Macon. $5 donation. 478-808-3990. 9 a.m. Sept. 10.
Trinity CME Church Health Fair
Health checks on blood pressure and glucose. Information on hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, vision and dental. 766 Liberty St., Macon. 478-745-7312. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10.
Family Health and Fitness Day
Health screenings for diabetes, cholesterol, blood sugar, high blood pressure, body mass index and more. Free bag of groceries to first 100 people to complete health evaluation. Kids activities provided. Wimbish Road Seventh-day Adventist Church, 640 Wimbish Road, Macon. For registration call Bobby Dumas, 478-508-7173. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Byron United Methodist Church “A Time For Us” Ladies Conference
Laurie Jo Upchurch speaking. Lunch served. 103 W. Heritage St., Byron. Love offering. Reply by Sept. 4. 478-956-5717 or byronumch@windstream.net or violet0904@outlook.com. 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17.
No Longer A Victim ... But a Victor Conference
Pastor Deirtre Cotton speaking on Sept. 16. Pastor Frances Kirkland, Pastor Ernestine Pemberton and the Rev. Brenda Howard speaking on Sept. 17. Tabernacle of Prayer Christian Fellowship, 863 Lackey Drive, Macon. Registration: $25. 478-781-6547. 7 p.m. Sept. 16 and 9:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 17.
Health Fair and Voters Registration Drive
Tremont Temple Baptist Church, 5263 Bloomfield Road, Macon. Sponsored also by Power Source Unlimited Inc. 478-538-6045 or 478-788-3004. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17.
Prayer Breakfast
Minister Barbara Willis speaking. Mount Lebanon Baptist, 3805 Bloomfield Drive, Macon. 478-784-9804. 10 a.m. Sept. 17.
Church Trips
Atlanta Married Couple’s Weekend Retreat
Hosted by Covenant Life Cathedral Church’s Covenant Couple’s Ministry. Le Meridien Perimeter Hotel, Atlanta. Cost: $386 per couple ($120 nonrefundable registration fee included.) For more information, contact Marquita Hawkins, 478-737-1063 or Marq7654@aol.com. Oct. 14-16.
Bible/Book Studies
Women’s Bible Study
The Rain Church, 257 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-953-7246. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bimonthly.
Women’s Bible Study
Beth Moore’s study, “Entrusted: A Study of II Timothy.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Sept. 12-Oct. 17.
Women’s Bible Study
Andy Stanley study, “Your Move.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. Emily Dennis, 478-929-5795. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays of Oct. 24-Nov. 14.
Women’s Bible Studies
Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 478-474-7577. 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Outreaches
Bethany Baptist Church Clothing Bank
365 Pea Ridge Road, Bolingbroke. 478-974-0002. 9-11 a.m. Monday.
Food Crisis Closet
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-742-6485. 10 a.m.-noon the fourth Monday of each month.
Open Doors Mission Closet
Centerville Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville. 478-396-2201 or 478-953-3030. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
Samaritan’s Closet
New and gently used clothing for the family. 623 Courtney Hodges Blvd., Perry. 478-244-6199. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Treasures In The Barn
Christ The Redeemer Anglican Church, 2815 U.S. 41 N., Fort Valley. 478-953-9822. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Children’s Clothing
For children up to age 6. Family Advancement Ministries, 570 High Place, Macon. Call 478-745-7165.
Clothing Ministry
Free clothes to those in need. Heritage at Houston United Methodist Church, 4116 Houston Ave., Macon. 478-747-3083. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Ross Street Baptist Church, 1587 Wellworth Ave., Macon. 478-228-6792. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month.
Food Bank
Greater Little Rock Baptist Church, 2046 Felton Ave., Macon. 478-743-5616 or email glrbc@cbi.mgacoxmail.com. 11 a.m.-noon the fourth Saturday of each month.
St. Christopher’s Attic Treasures
Housewares, clothing and more. 1209 Macon Road, Perry. 478-235-7165. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethel AME Church Food Bank
3607 Earl St., Macon. 478-474-9128. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Soup Kitchen Ministry
Will pick up and drop off those who would like to come from Loaves and Fishes Ministry and welcome anyone in the community. St. Peter Missionary Baptist, 1361 Fort Hill St., Macon. 478-750-0921. Noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Clothing Bank
St. Paul AME Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon. 478-788-2730. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Food and Clothing Closet Outreach
Greater Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2656 Napier Ave., Macon. 478-746-2389. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity United Methodist Church Food Pantry
129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday (except first Wednesday of each month).
Dorcas House Ministries
Clothing, canned goods and other items, 223-B S. Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. 478-293-1867. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Friday.
Food Bank
Mount Moriah Ministry Center, 2789 Millerfield Road, Macon. 478-745-1890. 2-4 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.
Bonaire United Methodist Church Food Pantry
144 Elm St., Bonaire. 478-923-7317. 1-3 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month.
Ongoing Events
Free Prophetic Seminar
International Bread of Life Church Mission, 105 Dunbar Road, Warner Robins. 478-328-1384. 8:30 a.m. (prayer), 9 a.m. (teaching), the second Saturday of each month.
Sister Keepers Missionary Ministry Meetings
Speaker: Pastor/Prophetess Velera Bell. 447 Sarah Drive, Warner Robins. Judy Williams, 478-832-4949. 10 a.m. the first and second Saturday of each month.
Women of Vision “Inspiring & Empowering Women!” Summit
Women groups, organizations and all individuals welcome. Power For Life Ministry, 220 Ga. 49 N., Byron. 478-973-6002 or powerforlifeministries@yahoo.com. 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Path to Shine Mentoring Program
Program provides help with homework, reading, and math, along with a snack and playtime. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1207 Macon Road, Perry. Patty, 706-570-6367 or davepat431@gmail.com to enroll your child. Learn more about Path To Shine, pathtoshine.org. 4:15-6:15 p.m. Mondays.
Victory Taekwondo
Shady Grove Baptist Church, 901 Gunn Road, Warner Robins. 478-397-6224. 6 p.m. youth, 7 p.m. adult class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Iron Sharpens Iron Men’s Ministry
Hebron Fellowship Baptist Church, 3200 U.S. 41 North, Byron. 478-953-0224. 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (worship), the first Monday of each month.
Weekly Language Classes
First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon. 478-254-4361 or 478-719-6422. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Thursday (three English classes) and 5 p.m. Wednesday (two Japanese, two Spanish, two English classes).
Zumba with Jessica
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road, Macon. 478-978-2887. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
“Life Works” Making Life Work Together
Opportunity for adults to engage in adult conversation while children have time to focus on homework. Registration requested. Nursery provided. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 478-923-3797 or email lifeworks@trinitywr.org. 5:45-7:15 p.m. (includes snack supper), Wednesday.
A Course In Miracles
Led by Mary Barrett. Unity of Central Georgia Church, 127 Peachtree Parkway, Byron. 478-953-1054. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
Comments