August 30, 2016 9:00 PM

Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)

Bibb County Environmental Health

Week of Aug. 17-23

Burger King, 3025 Pio Nono Ave. 96

Central High School, 2155 Napier Ave. 89

Chasens, 3590 Riverside Drive 100

Comfort Inn & Suites, 5000 Harrison Road 91

Georgia Industrial Children’s Home, 4690 N. Mumford Road 97

Guitarras Mexican Grill, 157 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 96

Holiday Inn Express, 4970 Harrison Road 96

Library Coffee Shop, 100 College Station Drive 100

Macon-Knights Dining, Food Court, 100 College Station Drive 91

Mrs. Winners, 2419 Pio Nono Ave. 94

Nu-Way Weiners, Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 100

Papa John’s, The Lofts At Mercer, 1530 Mercer University 100

Plantation Suites, 6000 Plantation Way 100

Pruitt Health, 2255 Anthony Road 98

PSC Starbucks, 100 College Station Drive 100

PSC Warming Kitchen, 100 College Station Drive 98

Ramada Macon West, 4755 Chambers Road 85

Southwest High School, 1775 Williamson Road 89

Subway Student Center, 100 College Station Drive 100

Veterans Elementary School, 4901 Faubus Ave. 91

Waffle House, 4285 Pio Nono Ave. 94

Wellness Center, 100 College Station Drive 99

Wendy’s, 1073 Gray Highway 91

Wesley Glen Ministries, 4580 N. Mumford Road 100

Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation, 343 Plantation Way 99

Houston County Environmental Health

Week of Aug. 20-26

Allen’s Stone Baked Pizzeria, 115 Margie Drive 99

Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 100

Chief’s Bar-B-Que Catering, 396 Mount Zion Road, Bonaire 100

Cold Stone Creamery, 2628 Watson Blvd. 100

DAI-ICHI Japanese Steakhouse, 733 Russell Parkway 90

Firehouse Sub, 408 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 85

Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road 82

Salad...Or Not, 1431 Watson Blvd. 100

Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Parkway 100

Yami Yami, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 86

