Food Service Inspection Report

Grade key: A. 90-100 B. 80-89 C. 70-79 D. Below 70 (Unsatisfactory)
Bibb County Environmental Health
Week of Aug. 17-23
Burger King, 3025 Pio Nono Ave. 96
Central High School, 2155 Napier Ave. 89
Chasens, 3590 Riverside Drive 100
Comfort Inn & Suites, 5000 Harrison Road 91
Georgia Industrial Children’s Home, 4690 N. Mumford Road 97
Guitarras Mexican Grill, 157 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. 96
Holiday Inn Express, 4970 Harrison Road 96
Library Coffee Shop, 100 College Station Drive 100
Macon-Knights Dining, Food Court, 100 College Station Drive 91
Mrs. Winners, 2419 Pio Nono Ave. 94
Nu-Way Weiners, Mercer Village, 1602 Montpelier Ave. 100
Papa John’s, The Lofts At Mercer, 1530 Mercer University 100
Plantation Suites, 6000 Plantation Way 100
Pruitt Health, 2255 Anthony Road 98
PSC Starbucks, 100 College Station Drive 100
PSC Warming Kitchen, 100 College Station Drive 98
Ramada Macon West, 4755 Chambers Road 85
Southwest High School, 1775 Williamson Road 89
Subway Student Center, 100 College Station Drive 100
Veterans Elementary School, 4901 Faubus Ave. 91
Waffle House, 4285 Pio Nono Ave. 94
Wellness Center, 100 College Station Drive 99
Wendy’s, 1073 Gray Highway 91
Wesley Glen Ministries, 4580 N. Mumford Road 100
Zebulon Park Health and Rehabilitation, 343 Plantation Way 99
Houston County Environmental Health
Week of Aug. 20-26
Allen’s Stone Baked Pizzeria, 115 Margie Drive 99
Aqua Lounge, 1281 S. Houston Lake Road 100
Chief’s Bar-B-Que Catering, 396 Mount Zion Road, Bonaire 100
Cold Stone Creamery, 2628 Watson Blvd. 100
DAI-ICHI Japanese Steakhouse, 733 Russell Parkway 90
Firehouse Sub, 408 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen 85
Papa’s Wings Deli House, 801 N. Houston Road 82
Salad...Or Not, 1431 Watson Blvd. 100
Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Parkway 100
Yami Yami, 770 Ga. 96, Bonaire 86
