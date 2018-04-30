Speak to your partner in the language of love

Here’s the persistent opportunity that we have in Coupling. We always have a chance to meet our partner’s deep need. Too often we go at this from the wrong direction. We whine and pout, complaining our partner is not making us happy. Our primitive self really can be needy, but we all want to live on a higher plane. We hope to be the good people that we tell ourselves we are.
With a little effort we can use Chapman’s Love Languages to be intentional in loving our partner, loving them in a way they feel and recognize.
If your partner likes your compliments, then that is something you can give, often and easily. Texts, notes and cards work here. You partner likes to hear “I love you” and other words of affirmation. But especially avoid criticism and harsh words, these seem too painful to bear.
Some value the quality time of just being together. This can be very simple. Think in terms of walks, running errands or taking trips. Don’t make the mistake of inviting other people into your time together or being too distracted. You may think the time is wasted, that nothing is being accomplished. But if some other chore or interest feels more important, then your partner feels less important and unloved.
Whatever our love language, its absence feels mean and punitive. If your partner values quality time, ignoring him or her can be destructive. Your absence will feel like abandonment.
He or she may feel the most loved when the feeling is expressed as a gift. Receiving gifts is a love language. If your partner loves giving you gifts, they are telling you this is their love language. Remembering special occasions and offering tokens are important ways to communicate the feeling of love. So many things big and small to celebrate and each can be a special gift. But the lack of thought or minimizing a gift giving moment will put your love bank in the red.
The helpers of the world love to do for others, they value service. This is how they love. If you are committed to one of these lovely people then you have a wonderful opportunity to love them. Just join them in their service or better yet, serve them. But be careful of judging or rejecting their service, they will be cut to the core.
And touch, physical affection, is the last in this list of love languages. These lovers crave your hugs, physical closeness and even pleasant pats. Communicated non-verbally, this language speaks deeply with a pleasant look and a spontaneous kiss. Neglect of this love language feels worse than unloving — it feels uncaring.
The lesson is the opportunity for relational success and failure. If we pay attention to the cues and try to give our partner what they are giving us, then we are on the path of communicating our love in a way that can be heard. But if we only give or do what we like or think is right, then we might as well be speaking a foreign language.
Bruce Conn is a licensed marriage and family therapist, and works with individuals and couples. Contact him at 478-714-7189 and/or bruce@bruceconn.com.
Comments