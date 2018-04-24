Celebrating milestones in our community

A new director’s chair is now part of the furnishings at Theatre Macon, after the formal passing of the baton from former artistic director and founder Jim Crisp, to Richard Frazier, Crisp’s hand-picked protege after his 32 years in that role. On April 21, after a lively reception in the lobby of Theatre Macon, Crisp introduced Frazier to the legion of supporters on hand for a preview of the new artistic director’s play list for the 2018-19 season.
Frazier is not a new face at the theater; since meeting Crisp seven years ago, he has choreographed, directed or designed many shows for Theatre Macon. His name has been in the Playbill with credits for such memorable productions as “Les Miserables,” “Beauty and the Beast,” Spamalot” and for the staging of “42nd Street” at the Grand Opera House.
Crisp gave a progress report on the funding for the endowment, an idea he presented to the board of directors a couple of years ago to fund into perpetuity a full-time artistic director for his brainchild. He thanked Carolyn and Bob Hargrove for making it possible to focus on the endowment when they retired the mortgage on the theater. His proposed goal was one million dollars – to date, with barely a year of effort, the theater is at 70 percent of the projected endowment, which is managed by the Community Foundation of Middle Georgia.
Frazier is brimming with enthusiasm for the upcoming season, the plans for which he has the blessings of his predecessor. “His trust in me to take something in which he has invested his entire life and to take it to another level, is the most precious gift I could have asked for,” said Frazier, who intends to continue the legacy of relevant theater established by Crisp.
The program for the evening was made up of brief scenes from each of the productions for the upcoming season, one of which was taken from “Peter and the Starcatcher” in which Crisp was cast as the gravelly voiced, swashbuckling Black Stache, and let the audience know he is ready to enjoy having fun on stage instead of behind the lights. It was an evening filled with poignant memories for many in the audience who have volunteered for the heavy lifting over the years, but more so for Crisp who is credited with enriching the life of the community he adopted as his home.
Children’s hospital no longer a dream
When Bill Tift talked about his career as a pediatrician, beginning in the old hospital in Macon which is now Navicent Health, he gave a brief history of the evolution from child’s ward to a wing in the hospital, dedicated to the care of children, to the conversion of the old Middle Georgia Hospital to a small children’s facility. With the new Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital under construction, Tift acknowledged the herculean effort to get to this milestone in medical care, specifically for children, something he was not sure he would see in his lifetime.
The occasion was the kick-off party for the Celebrity Golf Classic at Idle Hour Country Club on April 22, which has supported the Children’s Hospital since it began12 years ago. According to Malcolm Burgess, who is credited with starting the golf tournament, no one can say no to Sandy Barrow, who first approached him about the idea of the event for the children’s hospital.
There was streaming video of all of the major donors, including their levels of giving, during the festive cocktail buffet, which was accompanied by the band The Boomers, featuring Ed Clark, a Macon pediatrician, on saxophone. Beverly Olson, for whom the new hospital is named, was hostess, honored guest and a toe-tapping fan of the dance music.
In recognition of the years Burgess has organized and facilitated the tournament, which has been a consistent success, he was honored with a change in the name of the tournament to the Malcolm Burgess Golf Classic. Before the evening ended, Frank Malloy, popular television news reporter and emcee, had gotten impressive financial commitments from donors in the audience, to be used in the final stage of fulfilling the dream of a children’s hospital.
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
Comments