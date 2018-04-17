Beating cancer with food will be taught

The American Cancer Society indicates that “one in four adults will be diagnosed with cancer.” While that statistic is relatively high, there are preventative measures you can take to reduce your risk of cancer. Simply eating a fruit- and vegetable-rich diet for instance can help reduce the chances by 30 percent.
To help you learn more about reducing the risk of cancer, the Macon-Bibb Cooperative Extension Office in tandem with the American Cancer Society will present a free cancer cooking school from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15. The theme for the Cooking for a Lifetime School is “fiesta.” Come and join us to learn how to make your favorite Mexican-inspired dishes with a healthy spin.
We will also have information about a variety of resources for reducing the risks of colorectal, breast and cervical cancer. We are inviting folks in the area to join us for this fun, food-filled learning event.
Space is limited, so RSVP by calling the Macon-Bibb extension office at 478-751-6338 or via email at thomaskj@uga.edu.
Cooking for a Lifetime School
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15
Where: Wellness Center at Navicent Health, 3979 Northside Drive, Macon
Cost: Free
Information: 478-751-6338
