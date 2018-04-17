Pottery no longer defined by your favorite coffee mug

When the 13th annual Fired Works pottery exhibition opened with a preview party on April 13, there were more than a few browsers looking for the perfect coffee mug; however, once that task was out of the way, the crowd slowly strolled through the aisles, taking the time to look at each display of functional and artistic pottery. We went back for a second visit later in the week to more fully appreciate the creative talent, energy and innovations in ceramics.
The stunning bowls, which gleamed with what appeared to be liquid precious metals, held center stage, for this was the place of honor for the featured artist for this year’s Fired Works, Ester Lipscomb, a Raku sculptor and potter from Rabun County. The elegance of the vessels Lipscomb creates in the studio takes them out of the realm of functional pieces despite the usefulness of many of them as containers.
On the Saturday following the preview party, Lipscomb conducted a workshop for potters on a fun-filled day for children, in case some had to tag along with their mud-loving parents. The Junior League of Macon provided an inventive playground near the Round Building, in which the pottery exhibition was staged at Central City Park, that kept the younger set occupied for hours.
Lipscomb is the resident ceramicist at Mark of the Potter in north Georgia, the oldest working pottery studio and retail outlet for ceramics in Georgia. Situated on a river at an old mill site, the studio is a scenic inspiration for any creative spirit and a favorite stop for travelers on tours of the north Georgia mountains.
FROM WHIMSY TO TOYS
Tripti Yoganathan’s “dialogue through clay” is the medium she uses to tell the story of her own culture. Her haughty teapots, especially the ones of preening elephants, would convert anyone to a tea lover, simply to enjoy the fun of pouring from the whimsical pots. Many of her pieces are double wall pots that have a solid inner wall, in order to act as a secure container, with an outer pierced and decorated wall; the perspective of each piece is enhanced by the decorative layer.
The robots from Michael N. Klapthor’s studio are so realistic, they caught the attention of children and adults alike. It was tempting to ask the artist if his last name is a “nom de studio” – Klapthor sounds like an appropriate name for a robot. Klapthor’s creatures defy the reputation of pottery being mundane in color, for the colors have the clarity of enamel paint.
Four pigs in a wagon, fashioned by Barry Gregg’s Clay Works, really weren’t made to be toys, but were amusing enough for the irony of the 12 inch ruler, emblazoned with Roswell Bank, added to the side of the wagon, to be a conversation piece and entertaining accessory for anyone that has saved money in a piggy bank or, later in adulthood, has had to deal with bank regulations and bankers! The pigs looked clueless.
FITTING FOR THE CONTEMPORARY ENVIRONMENT
The linear designs, neutral colors and sleek textures he uses on his containers and on his accessory pieces make Jim Bridgeman’s work attractive for the collector of contemporary art. Another misconception regarding collectible pottery is that it fits more appropriately in a primitive or provincial environment – not so with Bridgeman’s works or with examples from several other artists, including Martha Cook.
I admit some prejudice, for I have followed her work with ceramics for years, but the facial expressions and native dress of Ginger Birdsey’s work are captivating and enduring. Much like the portrait executed by a sensitive painter that memorializes a personality, her faces seem to tell a different story every time. Additionally, her use of glazes on her pieces replicates the look and feel of fabric’s texture.
Derek Belflower, from Cochran, continues the tradition of hand building face jugs at Possum Pottery – just part of the ancient tradition of pottery making associated with this red-clay-belt region of Georgia along the Ocmulgee River.
If you want to see one of the best ceramic exhibits in the Southeast, see Fired Works before it ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
