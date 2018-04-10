Artists share their visual excursions

The common denominator for Maureen Persons and for Carol Griffin in the exhibition of their paintings is an affinity for coastal waters. The show, “Visual Excursions Shared,” opened on April’s First Friday in the gallery of the Macon Arts Alliance on First Street. Although Griffin’s canvases include stilllife, the subject of the majority of her paintings is water and the various moods created depending on the weather and the time of day.
Persons uses her coastal experiences as her subjects for plein aire painting, literally painting outside on site, incorporating the alla prima technique, an ancient method of layering wet oil on canvas or on a hard surface. Plein aire painting is challenging because of the changes dictated by the sun; adding the alla prima technique requires that Persons use rapid strokes to take advantage of the wet medium – definitely adding a level of stress to the process.
The two artists are friends and have painted and exhibited together for several years. Griffin’s work has been seen in several local gallery shows and is represented in galleries in other Southeastern states. Persons has staged exhibits at Coulby Glen, an events venue and art gallery in north Macon and also has participated in art shows in the Middle Georgia area and throughout the Southeast.
In the years we have reviewed Griffin’s work, she has painted from studies done on trips to Europe and to exotic locales. Her paintings of coastal scenes evoke the isolation of seeing urban shorelines from afar, lights reflected on the water of exciting city life that is not accessible, but, as in “Finding My Voice” or in “Red Sky at Night,” sings a siren’s song.
The back waters featured in Persons’ paintings are reminiscent of the marshes found on our Southeastern shores, the mysterious bog of marsh life draped in lazy palms or in old oak trees covered in moss. If you’ve walked the trails of the barrier islands of Georgia or fished the coastal waters of the Gulf in Florida, “Southern Shag” and “Shell Island” will remind you of the disposition of these southern retreats where only the next dozen oysters or mess of fried fish is really important – you can leave your electronics at home.
The exhibition will be in the MAA gallery until April 29. Running concurrently with “Visual Excursions Shared” is Fired Works, the annual pottery show at Central City Park which opened Saturday April 14 and closes the following week-end. Don’t miss it!
FROM MARGERITAVILLE TO A WALK IN THE GARDEN
On First Friday, the walls of Travis Jean Gallery were a delight for the senses, full of floral paintings by Dina Deason, who names her paintings as if they are children showing off their Sunday finery, joined by Arrin Freeman, whose quirky paintings are sensational images, in a riot of color, of your favorite characters from books, movies and song. Freeman, a Wesleyan graduate, captures characters and their expressions with a cartoonist’s precision and an artist’s sensitivity. “Margeritaville,” squawking parrots against a backdrop of tropical greenery, looks with jaundiced eyes at Deason’s flowers-in-full-bloom.
Another painting in Freeman’s portfolio is the Pink Panther enjoying a martini and wearing his wily smile. The counterpoint of subject matter from these two artists is appealing because there is no competition in genres; the sardonic sophistication of Freeman’s work only emphasizes the delicacy of the luscious flowers Deason paints in profusion.
An added bonus was entertainment by KMO on guitar at the entrance, where finishing work on the new sidewalks is almost over. Take a walk on the wild side or in the garden gallery until the end of the month.
MORE MUSIC AT GALLERY WEST
Around the corner on Third Street, Kirk and Kirsten West featured Scott Baston and his pick-up band of brothers to entertain the First Friday crowd. Judy Petty, Sue Bloodworth and Gilbert Lee joined the crowd that likes the entertainment the Wests can attract to the gallery on any given week-end. Prints of Kirk West’s famous photographs are always good gift suggestions or shoppers can peruse several books by West, and others, related to Macon’s music history; shopping late is another First Friday bonus.
