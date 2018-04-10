Two reasons you’re still not physically active

I believe it is safe to say that most of us recognize that being physically active is a must for health. However, chances are that many of us – perhaps even reading this column right now – still fail to be physically active on a regular basis. We know that being active protects us from a whole host of ailments, including Heart Disease, Type 2 Diabetes and Hypertension, but we still aren’t moving.
Now, there are some perfectly legitimate reasons why some are not physically active, including medical reasons. I am not talking about those of you who fit such categories. I am referring to you who are physically able but just haven’t gotten around to it yet.
If this describes you, read on as we examine a couple of reasons that I have heard people give for their lack of physical activity. I want you to see if any of these reasons matches your own.
Reason No. 1: You don’t have time
We are arguably busier than any humans before us have ever been. We all multitask and address issues of all kinds every day, all day, even with the presence of cellphones in our lives which were supposed to simplify life and give us more time for ourselves. Yeah, right!
Anyhow, in the midst of all of our hustling, we simply cannot find the time to get active. There is too much to do, too many places to be, too many other important things to take care of, etc.
Do you see it yet?
As I said, we have too many other important things to take care of, but is the maintenance of our health not important? Yes, you have a job, and yes, you have to cook and take care of the kids, but how much of this can you do without your health?
We make time for what is truly important to us, so what it comes down to is this: You do have time to exercise in some way; you just have not made the time to do it yet. And the reason that you have not made the time could be because you do not yet see it as important enough.
I am not saying that you won’t have to be creative. Your physical activity could be fitting in a fitness class, walking your dog, taking five-minute walk breaks during your work day or doing yard work. You might even have to get up a little earlier, go to bed slightly later, or move something else out of your schedule. Whatever you have to do to get physical activity in is what you must do, because it is indisputably important enough for you to make time for it.
Reason No. 2: You’re waiting … on … something
I often come across individuals who are waiting for that “thing,” that magical spark that’s going to supercharge their motivation and catapult them into their best, healthiest lives that they’ve always imagined.
Let me put it colloquially like this: It don’t work that way, man.
There is nothing that you need to wait on to start moving your body. There is nothing that should keep you from living your healthiest life now. Some wait for that perfect workout plan. Some wait for the perfect relationships to motivate them. A lot of folks don’t even know what they’re waiting on!
My point is, stop waiting to get active and just do it! Your life and health are precious assets that require nurturing no matter what your current life circumstances are. Your body deserves to not wait.
Macon resident Shawn McClendon is an ACE certified personal trainer and owner of the health/fitness blog YourHealthAtTheCrossroads.com. Contact him at shawn@yourhealthatthecrossroads.com or at @ShawnB2B on Facebook.
