An Evening with the Arts honors Jan Beeland

Almost 35 years ago, Nancy Brown Cornett envisioned a community organization that would bring non-profit arts groups together for their mutual benefit. With that mission in mind, Macon Arts Alliance was founded in 1984, and since that year it has grown to include its own year round online and print publication of scheduled events called “Ovations,” which informs Middle Georgia of concerts, plays, art exhibits and anything else related to the arts.
MAA has been the catalyst for grants — the helping hand for grant writing and the voice for many groups that are experiencing growing pains as they strive to be relevant members of the alliance. Five years ago, Jan Beeland became the executive director of MAA; her job description may not say so, but she also has been chief cook and bottle washer, and has worked to ensure member organizations of the MAA are maximizing their talents.
Beeland announced her retirement months ago, but she first had to put the final touches on MAA’s Fired Works, the annual pottery show held each April, which has become one of the top exhibits in the Southeast for ceramicists. Another of her pet projects was the redevelopment of Mill Hill in the Fort Hill section of Macon, which had fallen into neglect since the closing of Bibb Mill in the latter half of the 20th century.
The opening of the renovated Mill Hill Community Arts Center, formerly the hub of activity for Bibb Mill’s employees and their families, was celebrated at the beginning of March. Beeland’s husband, Robert, was the architect for the project which re-purposed the facility for arts and community activities, again.
On March 29, at the Evening With the Arts, the MAA brought together its sponsors and supporters to honor Beeland for her superlative role in making the alliance a major player in the redevelopment of historic neighborhoods in Macon — her vehicle being the arts, a common denominator Beeland discovered can bring life back to a shrinking neighborhood.
After an evening of entertainment from vocalist Charles Davis, dancer Marquita Redd and from the Jazz Association’s Macon Allstars, led by Ed Clark, Steven Fulbright presented Jan and Robert with the surprise that has been the best kept secret for months — the newly named Jan and Robert Beeland Mill Hill Community Arts Center, with a plaque memorializing the new moniker. Rarely have we seen Jan speechless, but in the presence of her children, friends and fans, she could not say a word. When she regained her composure she asked Cornett, without whom there may not be a Macon Arts Alliance, to join her at the podium to thank her for having the foresight to see the need for the organization some 35 years ago.
Charlie Brown never goes out of style
Macon Little Theatre’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” the play based on the comic strip by Charles Schultz, staged its last performance March 31, with a cast that was as fresh and funny as it was opening night. Tony Kemp as Charlie Brown was as frustrated as the last time we saw him pine over the little redheaded girl and just as awkward as ever in his athletic pursuits.
Sally, played by Rachel Chabot, continued to harass Ben Richardson’s character, Linus Van Pelt, over his obsession with thumb-sucking, accompanied by the ever present blanket. This is Richardson’s first time on stage in over 20 years, a shame since Linus’ pseudo-intellectualism and mock superiority were the perfect foil for Sally’s silliness.
Schroeder, a role played by James Hulett, was long suffering at his piano even with the constant distractions by Lucy Van Pelt, played by Lizamar Nieves Hamilton, who embodied the princess egotist with her pouting manipulation.
This is the second time Grayson Williams has played Snoopy; however, that cannot be the only reason he stole the show with his solo antics and with his repartee with fellow actors. Williams comes from a talented, musical family that has imbued him with a confidence that is rare in young actors. Director Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss, the musical director, can rest on their laurels – this play never goes out of style. Bravo!
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
Comments