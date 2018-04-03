Slow down for spring green-up

The warm weather is beckoning us outside, despite our sneezes, itchy eyes and bug bites. The garden and landscape chores seem endless, with “getting the lawn back in shape” topping many lists. Although the ads are pushing for lawn fertilization and the weeds are begging for a good dose of herbicide, I’d encourage homeowners out there to slow down and be patient a little longer. Give those warm season lawns a chance to fully green up and start growing.
In general, practices such as weed control, aeration, dethatching, sodding and seeding should be postponed until lawns are actively growing. These practices can slow the spring transition process and even damage your lawn. Proper watering is one of the most important management practices during green-up, particularly if the rain slows down. It will be important to keep an eye on your rain gauge to determine if your lawn has received the necessary 1 to 1.5 inches of water each week.
Many people have a hard time resisting the urge to apply fertilizer as soon as the weather warms. While fertilization creates a lush green lawn, it can also weaken the grass. The television ads this time of year are actually geared toward our neighbors to the north who have cool season lawns – not Bermuda, zoysia, centipede, or St. Augustine.
While unlikely, if another late-season cold snap hits, the grass has used its stored food reserves and won’t have energy to withstand wide temperature fluctuations. To avoid these problems, do not fertilize until the soil temperature has reached at least 65 degrees at 4 inches and is rising. We aren’t there yet. To find out the current soil temperature, visit www.georgiaweather.net (check the nearest station).
Homeowners should also resist the urge to apply herbicides during green-up. Keep in mind that a chemical application will do little to treat weeds at this time and could actually lead to a delay in green-up. Spot treatments of herbicides can be used if necessary. However, mowing to prevent further weed seed dispersal is actually the best means of weed suppression right now.
While fall is the best time of year to apply fungicides for turf disease, they can also be applied during spring transition. Products containing myclobutanil (sold as Immunox Lawn Disease Control-RTU and several other brand names) or propiconazole (Banner Max or Bayer Advanced) are likely available at many of our garden centers. Additional fungicide formulations, containing azoxystrobin (Heritage) or myclobutanil (Eagle and others) are available at Karsten-Denson or SiteOne Landscapes in Macon. To maximize the efficacy of your fungicides, remember the following tips: follow the label, apply when air temperatures are between 60 degrees and 85 degrees, apply product so that it can remain on the foliage for at least six hours, and delay mowing as much as possible.
Keep in mind that some varieties of grass green up slower than others and environmental factors can also lead to delays. Be patient with your lawn this spring and do not assume the worst. For more information on growing a beautiful lawn, visit your local Extension Office.
Contact Macon-Bibb County Cooperative Extension agent Karol Kelly at karolk@uga.edu.
