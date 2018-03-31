Versatility and virtuosity on stage with Brasil Guitar Duo

It would be interesting to know if the parents of Joao Luiz and Douglas Lora saw a talent beyond adolescent ambition in their sons when the two teenagers met while taking guitar lessons in Sao Paulo. Whatever cynicism they may have had has been dispelled over the past 20 years as the Brasil Guitar Duo has played in concert internationally, headlining their own performances, and with some of the most renowned orchestras and musicians in the world.
On Tuesday, March 20, the Macon Concert Association, in partnership with Wesleyan College, presented the duo in the Burden Parlor on Wesleyan’s campus. The evening’s program showcased the versatility and the virtuosity of the pair with a mix of classical arrangements and contemporary compositions by musicians that write for or include classical guitar playing in their ensembles.
Selections from “Pieces do Clavecin” by Jean-Philippe Rameau were written by Rameau in 1741, in his retirement years, after he had devoted most of his time to writing opera and comedic opera. His early training as a harpsichordist is evident in his later compositions where the harpsichord is not dismissed as simply an accompaniment to other instruments. Rameau’s compositions have endured, despite his early obscurity, and are cited as being an example of “the pinnacle of French Baroque chamber music.”
The arrangements for “Allemande” and for “Les Cyclopes,” from “Pieces de Clavecin,” were written by Luiz – many of the chords had the lilt of keys lightly played on a piano, or on the harpsichord, which would be on par with the guitar or any other instrument, as written by Rameau.
Never miss a local story.
The remainder of the program was devoted to contemporary composers, several of whom the guitar duo know personally. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco died in 1968; however, he is regarded as a composer who was in the vanguard of writing music in the 20th century for the guitar. He immigrated to the United States in 1939, at the height of the intense prejudice toward Jews throughout Europe, and on the heels of World War II. Through connections in this country, he became a composer for MGM and eventually became a US citizen.
After meeting Andres Segovia, the famous Spanish guitarist, prior to leaving his home country, Italy, Catelnuovo-Tedesco was inspired to write music for the guitar. For the concert at Wesleyan, Luiz and Lora played the Prelude and Fugue in C sharp minor, from Preludes and Fugues, Opus 199, a change in tempo and in technique from the first selection in the classical genre. The composer is known as one of the most prolific in guitar compositions, having written more than 100 pieces during his career, during which time he wrote for Jascha Hiefetz and for Grego Piatigorsky, after his move to the United States.
Frederic Hand’s “Still” was written for and dedicated to the Brasil Guitar Duo, and reflects the early influences of jazz greats like Miles Davis and Bill Evans, on the composer early in his career. Like Luiz, Hand is a graduate of Mannes College at the New York School for Music; he plays lute and guitar with the Metropolitan Opera.
Also arranged by Luiz, “A Fala da Paixao” by Egberto Gismonti is written in the Brazilian tradition with the more familiar Latin chords, which Gismonti might have abandoned early in his career had he not been encouraged by his French guitar teachers in Paris to let his music reflect his history.
The Cuban composer Leo Brouwer enjoyed a career as a guitarist until the early 1980s when his playing was curtailed by a serious injury to a tendon in his right hand. However, his writing talents have continued to garner praise with compositions for guitar, including Sonata de los Viajeros, written in 2009, from which the guitar duo played four selections. Because of this Cuban connection, the Brasil Guitar Duo has performed numerous times in this formerly culturally isolated island country.
After another selection from Gismonti’s “A Fala da Paixao,” “Karate,” also dedicated to the guitar duo, the audience was awarded an encore with another modern Cuban composer’s work, “Bate-Coxa,” by Marco Pereira, a finale to the refreshing virtuosity of the Brazil Guitar Duo.
[type your fact box here]
BRASIL GUITAR DUO EXPLORES THE VIRTUOSITY OF THE GUITAR
Comments