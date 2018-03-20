The power of pink!

Sunday is the last day of the pinkest festival on Earth. In its 36 years, the Cherry Blossom Festival has grown from a small-town celebration for a couple of days to an international event with a schedule of activities that last an entire month. At the time Carolyn Crayton’s vision of Yoshino cherry trees being the catalyst for honoring the late William A. Fickling Sr. became a reality, the idea that men would get in the spirit and wear pink seemed laughable. After seeing Don Bailey, chairman of the festival board, in a pink coat, pink designer tie and hot pink shoes this year, it is apparent the trend is fully embraced by the male mindset of Macon.
In a week of fine weather, the crowds at the designated venues have broken past attendance records due to changes that are appealing to a different demographic. The Emerald Ball, a nod to the overlap of cherry blossoms and St. Patrick’s Day, held at the Macon City Auditorium, never looked so elegant, thanks to Canaan Marshall’s talent with flowers. The fashion show, changed to an evening event, was moved to the more accessible Terminal Station, as a lavish upscale runway show, also under the guidance of Marshall.
Again, international interior decorator and design guru, Carlton Varney was a featured guest speaker for the festival, this time taking his design message to the Macon Rotary Club, where he spoke on Monday at lunch, and, in the late afternoon, at Travis Jean Gallery on Cherry Street. Varney brought with him men’s ties and silk scarves in his trademark patterns and colors that all paid homage to the pinkest festival on earth.
During his informal lecture at Travis Jean, his sage advice on interior design included his approach to residential decorating. “Think of decorating your house as writing a symphony — do not forget the melody and be distracted from the theme you have in mind,” he said. Varney’s career has been star studded with projects for famous actors, U.S. presidents, posh hotels and embassies, to name a few. He is known for brilliant combinations of color and pattern and eschews anything pretentious, especially if it is uncomfortable.
Among the guests enjoying the wine and hors d’oeuvres were Liz Fabian and her daughter Faith, this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival queen. VIP guest Crayton, who invited Varney to the festival several years ago after visiting one of his most enduring projects, Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan, considers him an old friend. This year, he honored Crayton and Jean Bragg, owner of Travis Jean, with a custom designed shamrock bracelet, and with assurance that he will return.
Success for Mount de Sales troubadours
The Mount de Sales drama department, under the direction of Suzanne Webb, is fearless when it comes to choosing a script for their annual musical. On March 16, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” opened in the David J. Zuver Performing Arts Center for a three-day run. The play first opened on Broadway in 1961 as a musical adaptation of Shepherd Mead’s tongue-in-cheek guidebook on climbing the corporate ladder. Despite the years since its debut, the satirical message remains relevant.
The story follows the experiences of Finch, played by Billy Chung, who lands a job in the mail room with immediate aspirations for reaching the executive suite. In his youthful naivete he seems unaware of his nemesis, the spoiled brat, Bud Frump, a nephew of the boss’ wife and, in real life, Will Bass. The antics that ensue would make Jim Carey proud, for Bass is as zany on stage as his brother Jack is serious, in the role of Bratt, a buttoned-up and buttoned-down midlevel executive.
The inept boss, appropriately named J.B. Biggley, played by Danny George, is woefully unprepared for office politics and for the siren song of Hedy, an air head wannabe secretary, played by Molly Craig as she tries to unseat Taylor Howard’s even-keeled Miss Jones. The musical numbers were choreographed to precision and the typical 1960s repartee between men and women and bosses and underlings was priceless, ending another successful production for the award-winning drama department.
