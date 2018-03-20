Ordering groceries online has many benefits

According to my children I am literally the last of the Mohicans in regard to grocery shopping. Ever since they can remember, I have physically gone to the grocery store armed with a paper list until they made me convert to an electronic version. But why was I opting to spend hours in the grocery store instead of ordering online and picking my order up later? In our area, online grocery ordering is relatively new but it has caught on. Yes, I finally did it and I liked it.
In today’s society time is money. It is easy to order online and reserve a time then pick it up. This way I can order while on lunch, waiting at the doctor’s office or literally from anywhere where I have internet access. It easily fits into my schedule and sometimes I order and have my husband pick up. Winning!
The features seem to be made to make the best experience possible. For instance, I can add forgotten items up to 24 hours prior to pick-up. If the store doesn’t have the item I selected, no problem. With permission, the store will substitute the item and I have been happy with the substitutions thus far. Another great feature is your purchase history. Once you log in, your account will show you what you have purchased in the past. This helps on those recurring items — you can literally just click on them. There is also an easy search function that brings up a variety of sizes and brands to choose from.
Have you ever gone grocery shopping while hungry? Consumer reports states, “People are likely to spend more money in the supermarket when shopping on an empty stomach or even without a shopping list.” Pre-selecting grocery items helps to prevent us from being the proud owner of aisle 6. Having the running total visible on the screen also keeps me abreast of when I am nearing the budget cutoff and avoids shock value at checkout. I was also surprised to learn my digital coupons attach — yay! — and when I went to pick my order up I was asked did I have paper coupons as well.
Never miss a local story.
While online ordering has worked well for me and my family, there have been a few adjustments I have had to make. The first adjustment is I cannot hand pick anything. While this is OK with me for some items, I enjoy picking my own produce so I still find myself in the store. Second, the first few orders are generally free. After the freebies there is a nominal fee for participating in the service. Third, if you aren’t paying close attention you can order the wrong kind or amount of your item. Lastly, I can see how this entire process could be daunting for those of us that have technology deficiencies. My first order took me almost an hour to become familiar with the site, how to perform certain functions and checkout. I must admit I have become much faster.
All in all online grocery ordering can be a beneficial tool. While it isn’t perfect I have found that neither am I. Happy shopping Middle Georgia.
Contact Macon-Bibb County Cooperative Extension agent Keishon J. Thomas at 478-751-6338 or thomaskj@uga.edu.
Comments