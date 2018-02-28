Rebuilding Macon volunteers enjoy a smorgasbord of fun and great food

If you have had the good fortune to be part of a work crew for Rebuilding Macon, you know the camaraderie is as rewarding as the work is productive. Debra Rollins, executive director of Rebuilding Macon, will lull you into thinking that rising early on a Saturday morning to repair and repaint a house (in a day), is just what you had in mind for a restful weekend.
Volunteering for this nonprofit organization, whose client list includes elderly and disabled homeowners in Macon, is fun – without fail, you will find common interests with strangers, you will make new friends and, before you know it, the day is over and the project is complete.
However, once in a while, even the grungiest, hardest working volunteers like to dress up, pat themselves on the back and celebrate the success of this 25-year-old agency that is curbing blight by being preemptive with repairs and renovations for the least fortunate in this community.
On Feb. 23, Macon’s Cookin,’ the premier of a fundraiser for Rebuilding Macon, had the Tubman Museum full of the aromas of creative cuisine from some of the most popular eateries in Macon. There were so many participating restaurants and caterers that some of the most popular food was found on the grounds behind the Tubman. Scott Sanders had little time to chat between servings of Bang Bang Shrimp, one of the signature dishes offered at Bonefish Grill restaurant where Sanders serves as a manager.
Never miss a local story.
Students and staff from Helms College and from Edgar’s Bistro manned several booths, one of which featured creamy shrimp and grits and another which handled the wine service. One visitor, Catherine Morley, from Liverpool, England, was overheard thanking the wine servers for allowing her to taste the varieties available. Morley will be taking several T-shirts home with her as mementos of an evening full of typical favorite and Southern dishes, all of which she tasted — even those foreign to her palate.
While Josh Carson entertained the guests with his combo, master of ceremonies Frank Malloy, news anchor on WMAZ-TV, took the mic to announce silent auction winners and to generate buzz for the full length women’s mink coat and a diamond ring, available to the lucky winners of raffle tickets.
Piedmont Brew Pub offered the suds alternative to wine from one of Macon’s homegrown breweries, the ideal complement to tasty bites from Fatty’s Pizza. A new combination served by several of the participating restaurants was pulled pork on a bed of slaw, a yummy combination of crunchy cabbage and spicy barbecue.
Coming full circle in the Tubman’s grand atrium, the Casserole Shop served bite-size confections for a sweet finish to the evening’s gastronomic marathon where Chelle and Don Bailey, the latter of whom serves on the board of directors of Rebuilding Macon, lingered a little longer around the brownies and tiny short breads.
There are several cookbooks published by Rebuilding Macon that feature recipes from local restaurants and are still available for purchase, the proceeds of which are part of the funds used in the organization’s repair projects. This year marks the first year many of those same restaurants, plus a few new ones, have participated in an event which caters the dishes that are most popular with their patrons.
According to Bailey, Macon’s Cookin’ was sold out soon after the doors opened that Friday, a good omen for its success as an annual event and music to the ears of director of development for Rebuilding Macon, Steven Brantley. The organization relies almost solely on volunteers for labor on repair and renovation projects, and with partners that supply materials at no cost or at drastically reduced prices. Many of those volunteers are retired from professions related to building; however, many of them compensate for lack of experience with a passion for giving back to the community.
As the evening came to a close, Rollins stepped out of her stiletto heels, breathed a sigh of relief and smiled – that same self-assured smile she has when selling her volunteers on the next fun filled Saturday. Watch out!
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
Comments