Distracted driving is dangerous driving

Have you ever arrived at your destination and realized you have no idea how you drove there? You arrived safely but you were on autopilot. Your mind was on the grocery list, tasks for the day or even putting on your makeup. Unfortunately, I have driven myself and my family on autopilot more than I care to admit.
Most of us have gotten the message on the dangers of texting and driving and have stopped (if you haven’t, then shame on you). But what about distracted driving? According to the National Highway Safety Administration, “Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system — anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.”
Just think about the number of decisions you must make in a moment’s notice when driving — stopping to get over in enough time, turning, watching out for other drivers, etc. Now, couple that with external factors such as construction and distracted driving, it may not end well. The highway safety administration compares “taking your eyes off the road for 5 seconds, at 55 miles per hour is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.” Startling, but we all have glanced at GPS, grabbed our phone, reprimanded a child or children or even had a heated conversation all while driving. As my dear aunt would say, let’s get to the nitty gritty. We cannot drive safely unless we are fully focused on driving and any activity that hinders our focus is a potential distraction and increases the risk of crashing. I am committed to stop distracted driving and hope that you will as well.
Here are a few tips to get us all there safely.
Use Bluetooth and hands-free scarcely. Particularly if you are like me and still have to glance at something to activate it (remember the five-second analogy?).
Save those important talks until later. Some conversations, particularly those that may be upsetting, should be postponed until you are not driving.
Get everything done before you begin driving: that includes GPS, Bluetooth, music and makeup.
Silence notifications. It’s human nature to respond to notifications from our phones. Trust me, whatever it is, it can wait.
Slow down. Generally, I don’t drive fast but if I feel the pressure of arriving somewhere late I tend to speed up. Doesn’t matter how late you are as long as you arrive safely.
Utilize passengers. My daughter began to ask me, “What are you trying to do, Momma?” I would tell her and she would get the task done while I focused on driving. Now, I use her often to navigate GPS, make calls and other tasks that would take my focus away from driving. Stay focused and drive safely Middle Georgia.
Contact Macon-Bibb County Cooperative Extension agent Keishon J. Thomas at 478-751-6338 or thomaskj@uga.edu.
