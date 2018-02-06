Drawing on talent in the galleries

The scent of cherry blossoms is definitely in the air. On February’s First Friday, this year’s hand-painted, wooden images of poodles made their debut at the 567 Gallery for Renewal on First Street. Betty Ragland, the unofficial queen of all things to do with cherry blossoms, was there as a docent and as a PR promoter for the upcoming festival, with Martha Tisdale, a Macon painter and a longtime friend and contributor to the Cherry Blossom Festival.
This year the poodles are a little smaller, but that in no way diminished the creativity of the volunteers that offered to paint the little mascot dogs with themes related to Macon and, of course, to cherry blossoms. The dogs will be sold and will be distributed to retail outlets throughout the city as window dressing and as advertisement for the festival.
In the gallery of Macon Arts Alliance, on First Friday, the first annual juried drawing exhibition featured 12 artists that work in this medium. A highlight of the show was the display of sculpture by the late George Haskell III, a Macon attorney whose avocation was searching for the right specimens of marble, granite and other stone and bringing to life the faces and other objects he knew could be revealed.
According to his widow, Katrin Haskell, few of her husband’s acquaintances or friends knew of his pastime until now. The faces and patinas of the stone look much older than contemporary sculpture – several had prehistoric profiles and facial details from ancient history. The sculptures indicate a fascination with animals, many gently held in the hands or tucked under the arms of the figures.
The exhibition will be in the gallery until Feb. 23. The drawings are as diverse as the artists that drew them and the collection of sculpture, shared by the Haskell family for the first time with the public, is so unique, you will not want to miss it.
FROM GRAPHIC ART TO IMAGES OF REAL LIFE
Mary Frances Burt and her husband, Jim Burt, are the purveyors of dreams for attaining success in business. Their firm, Burt and Burt, designs the graphics for advertising campaigns and develops and maintains websites to promote businesses. They have also been responsible for book jacket designs and work with nonprofit organizations in fundraising endeavors. They are immersed in efforts to see Macon grow and prosper and devote that same energy to a single project.
So, it was not surprising to see Mary Frances’ paintings in her one woman show at the opening reception at Travis Jean Gallery on Feb. 2. The artist holds a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Georgia; however, her profession as a graphic artist is revealed in few of her paintings – “Magnolia Morning” and “Magnolia Trio” being the exception in the most recent portfolio.
The subjects of her paintings, some on canvas, others on paper, are predominantly live flowers and still-lives. According to Mary Frances, she is fascinated by the life cycle of blooms, particularly the ones she brings in from her garden. For Georgians intimately familiar with the Southern magnolia, the peachy glow of a newly opened, dewy bloom is typical. Magnolias’ plate-sized blossoms morph from caramel pods to creamy white over a day or so; Mary Frances has captured that process, as she remarks, as if with a time lapse camera.
From her studio garden in the Ingleside area, she has an abundance of subject matter, including antique floribunda roses, which seem to bend with the weight of their multilayered petals, ranging in color from soft pinks to lilacs. Mary Frances had to take advantage of a brief window of time to paint these elegant, old fashioned roses before they lost their charm.
The paintings, on exhibit and for sale, will be in Travis Jean Gallery through the end of February; check out the gallery’s schedule for the month which includes Valentine’s and Mardi Gras celebrations in the event space next door, catered by Teddi Wohlford, chef extraordinaire. For last minute gifts for lovers, shop the southern products also available at Travis Jean, before the beginning of Lenten season, when you have to give up all the good stuff!
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
