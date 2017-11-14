5 things we love to do on Thanksgiving Day (besides eating turkey)

More Videos 1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving Pause 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 3:34 Cop Shop Podcast: Women fight over heater 1:24 For some children this will be their only gift to unwrap at Christmas 0:54 Airmen support Perry airport while training for combat operations 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 3:47 Warner Robins implements initiative to curb false alarms 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving. As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving. Chris Ware Lexington Herald-Leader

As you prepare to sit down and gobble up turkey on Thursday, take 99 seconds and discover just how colorful the Pilgrims really were, Thomas Jefferson's disdain of the holiday and what those in the International Space Station plan on eating on Thanksgiving. Chris Ware Lexington Herald-Leader