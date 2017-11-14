5 things we love to do on Thanksgiving Day (besides eating turkey)

Of course enjoying a big meal is part of Thanksgiving, but that’s not all. Here are five things to do when you’re not eating turkey.
1. Check out a football game.
Sports fans can enjoy the traditional NFL triple-header as the Minnesota Vikings visit the Detroit Lions (Fox, 12:30 p.m.), followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at the Dallas Cowboys (CBS, 4:30 p.m.). Later, the New York Giants visit the Washington Redskins (NBC, 8:30 p.m.). On the college side, the Ole Miss Rebels visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (ESPN, 7:30 p.m.).
2. Watch a Thanksgiving Day special
There’s a host of Thanksgiving Day programming that pairs well with turkey. The day kicks off with the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade (NBC, 9 a.m.). After that, catch the annual National Dog Show (Noon, NBC).
3. Get some exercise
Yes, we said exercise. The average American may consume more than 4,500 on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Calorie Control Council, an industry group. So lace up those shoes and go for a family walk before or after the big meal.
4. Prepare to power shop
Whether you start your Christmas shopping on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday or beyond, doing so takes planning. Make a list, check advertisements for specials and clip coupons. Many stores that open on Thanksgiving Day will do so at 5 or 6 p.m., but others start earlier.
5. Start planning your Christmas tree
If you’re not in too much of a turkey coma, head up to the attic or down to the basement and start pulling the Christmas ornaments out of storage. If you want to find a nice live tree to trim, go to the Georgia Christmas Tree Association website at www.gacta.com. There you’ll find information about tree farms across Middle Georgia and the state, including a variety of trees grown and other services offered. There are also directions.
Comments