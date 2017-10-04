On Joey Stuckey Day, musician shares the stage and the limelight

On Friday, September 29, in Third Street park, Joey Stuckey entertained his fans and invited some new guys on the block to celebrate life at his Alive Day Celebration, an anniversary his family has had on its calendar since Stuckey’s life was in the balance after the discovery of a brain tumor when he was only 2 years old. He has not allowed the loss of sight to diminish his zest for living or to stop him from exploring soulful music in his studio, which faces the park.
The day was named Joey Stuckey Day by proclamation from Mayor Robert Reichert, but within minutes Stuckey was posting messages on social media, reminding concertgoers to support restaurants and watering holes on Third Street. He is known for his generous spirit in promoting other genres and other musicians, always aware of the hard work it takes to achieve even modest success in the music business.
Unbreakable Bloodline, a band from Albany, played and sang a medley of hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll with boundless energy matched only by the lead singer’s acrobatics on stage. Band members paid tribute to their host for the opportunity to appear on stage with him during an evening that could have been all about Stuckey.
There was a hint of fall in the air as families with dogs and children sat on the grass with improvised picnics, topped off with snow cones for dessert. Stuckey’s first public celebration of a momentous anniversary may not be his last. He said his concert was a way of giving back to the city that nurtured him.
THEATRE MACON ALUMNI RETURN
On the last day of September, Theatre Macon featured two of its most famous alumni and their equally notable spouses for an evening of impromptu reading from some of the more familiar Neil Simon plays. On a bare stage, furnished only with four chairs and stands from which to read, four actors portrayed characters in scenes written for two and in scenes for four.
Siblings Carrie and John Preston were part of the Youth Actors Company when they were high school students in Macon. After leaving Macon, each of them pursued acting as a career with Carrie appearing in movies and television and winning an Emmy for her role in “The Good Wife” as the unpredictable, funny lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni.
Carrie’s husband is fellow actor Michael Emerson, who has been described by the trade magazine Variety as “one of the greatest villains in television history.” He has established a reputation for playing sinister roles, two of which — as William Hinks on “The Practice” and Benjamin Linus on “Lost” — have earned him Emmy awards.
John Preston was recognized early in his acting career for his performances as characters from Shakespeare’s dramas, including “Othello” and “Taming of the Shrew.”
His imposing presence and strong delivery on stage make him a natural for Shakespeare’s works; however, his comedic timing and repartee with fellow actors Saturday night brought roars of laughter from the audience.
In her first appearance on stage with her husband John, Elizabeth Preston equipped herself well in her coy, but witty, dialogue with John and in the ensemble with Carrie and Michael, during the reading from “The Odd Couple.” Emerson’s role as the persnickety character played by Jack Lemmon in the movie was the ideal straight man to John’s Walter Matthau role.
Jim Crisp, artistic director of Theatre Macon, married both couples and has remained friends with them. Before this, his last, year as artistic director of the theatre, Crisp recommended the board of directors start a campaign to raise $1 million for the funding of a permanent artistic director into perpetuity. Theatre Macon is the only theatre in Macon with a full time artistic director.
It did not take any arm twisting to convince his proteges to return and to enthusiastically recommend their spouses join them on stage. The evening was sold out early on, with unofficial reports that “a lot more money has been raised.” Congratulations, Theatre Macon and Jim Crisp, for having the foresight to establish funds that can endow the artistic director’s salary into perpetuity.
