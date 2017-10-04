Halloween party II planned for latest French guests

When Ron Knight accepted an assignment from the World Council of Churches’ Fraternal Worker project to serve as a minister in Nimes, France, in 1964, he and wife Barbara, with their 2-year-old daughter, Robin, agreed to live on a subsistence salary for the next two years.
France was still recovering from the devastation of World War II and few people in Nimes lived much above the poverty level.
According to Barbara, the resourceful neighbors had gardens and shared their produce, but the lack of food and providing nutritious meals for her family was a constant source of concern for her and for everyone in their village. What could have been shared misery turned out to be one of the most memorable times in the Knights’ lives.
Barbara, who speaks French fluently and taught the language at Stratford Academy for several years, and Ron made lasting friendships during their two years in Nimes. In his role as minister of the local French Huguenot Church church, Ron married one couple who has visited and traveled with them during the years since the Knights left Nimes in 1966.
This past summer, Ron, who recently retired from his second career as an attorney, was asked to return to Nimes to officiate as minister for the wedding of their friends’ son and his wife. He and Barbara spent a glorious few weeks in southern France repeating history and celebrating the marriage of another generation.
INDULGING IN HALLOWEEN HYPE
About six years ago, the Knights hosted their French friends on a visit to the U.S., at the end of October. Knowing Halloween is not the fun-filled, costumed frenzy in France that it is in this country, Barbara decided to entertain with a Halloween themed party at her home – and another holiday collection was born.
The Knights’ three children have not tricked, or treated, in years; they are adults in far flung locations all over the country, so there were no leftover ghouls and goblins with which to decorate.
Not content to use inexpensive, disposable paper decorations, Barbara found ceramic and blown glass pumpkins, huge fuzzy and formidable tarantulas, books on mixing potions and casting spells (all in fun, of course) and decorative table runners adorned with multi-colored pumpkins. The piece de resistance is a large porcelain witch, broom in hand, cast in exquisite detail, with a hooked nose, a tall hat and sweeping robes in black and orange, which stands guard over her crop of spiders on the dining room table.
Each year, Barbara has added more scary touches – a skeleton swathed in white with a menacing, toothy grimace hangs from a rocking chair, brown mice nibbling at bony fingers amid candles galore. The cool gaze of a ceramic black cat with eerie green eyes follows guests around the family room, as if waiting to pounce at the slightest provocation; the powder room glows in the dark from the hollow eyes of a silver pumpkin.
The Knights have not escaped the Halloween hype that starts far too early for most people, especially when the July 4th decorations are barely put away when the pumpkins appear. And, if pumpkins are on the shelves, Christmas decorations are not far behind. The den fireplace is bedecked with little ghosts strung across the mantle and illuminated by tiny lights that glow on their permanently frozen, scary faces.
For the party honoring their French friends, all of the guests were disguised in costumes and wigs; however, the guests of honor were the ones that embraced the idea with gusto. After returning to France, they compiled a photograph album of their trip to Georgia, including the party at the Knights’ home on Halloween, as a thank you for immersing them in an American custom.
On return trips to Nimes, Barbara has noticed increased curiosity about Halloween, especially among children. When her guests visited a protestant church on their visit to Macon, they were surprised to see the seasonal decorations in the fellowship hall, expressing doubt their church in Nimes would approve of what might be considered a disrespectful, inappropriate display. However, Barbara has recently received pictures of some of the French children dressed in spooky costumes and has heard that Nimes plans to allow trick-or-treating this year.
FASCINATION WITH AN AMERICAN CUSTOM
Before the Knights left France this summer to return home, the new bride told Barbara she could not wait to see Macon and looked forward to experiencing Halloween in the states. A month or so later, Barbara received a call that the newlyweds will arrive on October 30 – so, of course, there will be another Halloween party, with even more elaborate decorations than those for the last big bash.
The chocolate covered “roaches” — actually dates dipped in chocolate — will be ready to enjoy with cocktails served in glasses hand painted with ghosts and witches, clustered on a serving tray with a carafe filled with a peculiar potion that looks suspicious – hopefully, it is cranberry juice. By the time the guests leave Macon this month they will have received an education in the trappings of a favorite American custom.
FINDING HALLOWEEN KEEPSAKES
There is no shortage of decorations for parties or for the home; all of the stores in Macon are full of Halloween merchandise, some of which, like pumpkins and gourds, can be used for a Thanksgiving scheme. A few good pieces can be the centerpiece for a new tradition for significant holidays or for special days like Halloween.
You don’t have to entertain foreign guests to establish traditions for your family to celebrate special events. Visit the art galleries and gift stores to find seasonal items in ceramic, glass or other durable material and make them part of your favorite family gatherings. Enjoy Halloween even if you are past the age of threatening tricks or of asking for treats, and don’t rush the next holiday. Stop and smell the pumpkin latte.
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
