Key to fire ant control is persistence

As the fire ants attacked my hand while I was pulling weeds last week, I decided that others were likely facing the same problem. Fall is one of the peak fire ant times. The colonies have grown throughout the summer and their activity increases as temperatures finally begin to subside. Ants are actively foraging in the fall and their mounds are closer to the surface, making them easier to treat.
Bait first: Persistence is the key for fire ant control. Often, treatment is not as simple as “one and done.” First, apply a bait product to each mound (or broadcast per acre for larger infestations). For individual mounds, apply a 4-foot circle around each mound. Be careful not to disturb the mound. Cool, calm evenings are an ideal time to apply baits.
If possible, it is a good idea to use fresh chemicals. Products include Ascend (avermectin), Amdro (hydramethylnon), Award (fenoxycarb), Enforcer (Abamectin B1), Extinguish (s-methoprene), Maxforce (fipronil), First Strike (hydromethylnon + s-methoprene), Distance or Spectricide (pyriproxyfen). If you are using a hand-held spreader for the job, be sure to use gloves and a new spreader dedicated to ant baits. Lingering odors, such as fertilizers, gasoline or cigarette smoke can sabotage your efforts. There are very few products labeled for vegetable gardens, so be sure to read the label prior to application. Typically, 2-5 tablespoons per mound is recommended, but again, consult the label for specific product recommendations.
Mound treatments: Give the bait about 10 days to work. Cause a small disruption in the mound and step back quickly. If there is any ant activity, it is time to try a mound treatment. Liquid products for a mound drench containing acephate (Orthene), bifenthrin, carbaryl (Sevin), cyfluthrin, or permethrin will be most common. Mix the product according to the package’s directions. At the time of application, push a long stick through the center of the mound and immediately pour in the pre-mixed insecticide. A pre-mixed gallon or two of insecticide should fill the mound from the bottom up.
Granular or dry formulations are also an option if that is your preferred method. For best results, mow the area prior to treatment. In addition to the active ingredients listed above, look for products containing gamma-cyhalothrin, indoxacarb, imidacloprid, and fipronil. Also, if you are interested in organic production, look for products containing spinosad (Entrust, Fertilome, and others). These are OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) listed and approved for use in organic production. Thoroughly water the area after the product has been applied. Whether using liquid or granular mound treatment, be patient; allow 5-7 days for control.
With any of these chemicals, correct application is very important. Read and follow the label and remember that more does not necessarily mean better. For more information, search for the University of Georgia Extension bulletin, “Managing Imported Fire Ants in Urban Areas” or visit your local Cooperative Extension office.
Contact Macon-Bibb County Cooperative Extension agent Karol Kelly at karolk@uga.edu.
