How God, family and friends helped these women survive breast cancer

Mishay Bingham
Waking up, I felt a knot on my breast, but I had to get ready for an appointment to meet my attorney. I filed for divorce that day.
After seeing my ob-gyn, Dr Brian Leigh, he scheduled me for an appointment to see the radiologist. Immediately following my sonogram, I had a biopsy. Tissue was taken from my breast and my lymph nodes. Dr. Leigh was off that day but since the radiologist was so concerned, Dr Leigh came in to see me.
The radiologist also had Dr. Keith Martin, the surgeon, come down to speak with me. I knew by their demeanor that the results were unlikely to be negative. When I went back to the radiologist for a mammogram I was taken to the Coliseum Cancer Center. That day I met Danielle and Kim, my cancer advocates. Little did I know at the time they would be the ones who would literally walk every step of the journey with me.
A week later I received the phone call, then my journey began. I was scared but determined. Being then a 33-year-old single mother of three, I had no choice but to survive. Dr Martin and my oncologist, Dr Cheryl Jones, wanted to begin treatment immediately. Financially strained due to the separation/divorce, I lost my job shortly after the diagnosis and had no insurance. God then sent an angel who helped me obtain coverage.
It was devastating losing my long beautiful blonde hair and enduring 20 weeks of chemo. But I maintained —for the most part — a smile, knowing I had a purpose. I soon realized that God gave me this opportunity, an opportunity to shine, love, help and encourage others. It was amazing as I walked around with sprigs of hair on my head how many people God put in my path who I was able to help. It wasn’t about what people could do for me, although I had an overwhelming support system. It was God showing me who I really was. I now know that I am strong, I have a purpose, and I am a survivor.
“He gives strength to the weary and power to the powerless.” Isaiah 40:29
O’Claudia Johnson
I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2013. Before my diagnosis, I'd had regularly scheduled mammograms almost every year since age 46, the last being November 30, 2012.
In February or March of 2013, I was doing some work in my home that required an aluminum step ladder. The ladder fell in some awkward way and hit my breast. It did not hurt at the time, so I felt no immediate attention was required. A week later while lying in bed I felt a lump. I chalked it up to being a contusion from where the ladder had hit me. No worries I thought. We ladies bump into stuff all the time.
Two or three weeks later while visiting a sleep apnea doctor, I asked her opinion about the lump. She said, “You should have your primary care physician check this out.” Two weeks later while visiting my primary physician for a sinus condition I mentioned it to her. She immediately set an appointment with a general surgery specialist.
While all of this was happening and probably even before it began, I had been feeling a little more exhausted than usual. But no worries I thought. I’m getting older; maybe I should look into getting a special vitamin.
At the specialist’s office during the biopsy, the doctor immediately told me he was “pretty sure” it was cancer.
A week later the specialist said it was cancer and asked how I wanted to proceed. He reviewed the options for removing the cancer/lump. In so many words he asked if I would like a deformed breast or no breast at all. I chose no breast at all.
Being well endowed and thinking about having to babysit that one breast, I asked, “Can I have both breasts removed?” He said yes. My girlfriend, who had gone with me, looked at me with disbelief. She asked, “Are you sure that’s what you want to do?”
I had surgery Nov. 15, 2013, and went home Nov. 16. That’s right, the very next day I was home. The doctor came in to check on me and asked if I would like to go home. I said, “I can do that?” He said yes, and I did.
A week or so later I went for my first check-up. The doctor informed me the other breast had tested positive for an asymptomatic breast cancer that probably would have gone undetected until it was too late.
I began chemotherapy in January 2014, had a head-shaving party in February with my daughter and sisters, and began 33 rounds of radiation in April. My radiation treatment went very well until the final week. That final week was so painful that I would not wish it on my enemies.
This was truly a journey and I am so very thankful to be able to write about it. My hope now is that we find a cure real soon.
Geraldine Clark
In April 2002, during my annual physical, Dr. Paul Dale discovered a nickel size lump in my right breast. I was immediately scheduled for a biopsy, which confirmed it was cancer. I was in total disbelief and immediately thought, "Why me," and then I thought, "Why not me." God is my strength and h
e will bring me through.
The lump was removed and I had 35 rounds of radiation. I did not have chemo. I have been cancer free. In January 2016, I had reconstruction surgery and surgery again in September 2016 to adjust the implant.
Because of my faith in God, supportive family, friends, church family and the Wellness Center’s Cancer Wellfit program, I am doing very well. I continued working and retired from the Georgia Academy for the Blind after 34 years.
Tracey Kennedy
Thanks to early detection I am a third generation breast cancer survivor.
As a registered mammographer, I have seen many women’s lives saved thanks to early detection. I just never knew how important it would be to me.
My maternal grandmother and my mother were both diagnosed with Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma after having a screening mammogram. After my mom’s diagnosis my next thought was, “When will it happen to me?”
I tried to put the thought out of my head because I was only 38. Both my grandmother and mother were in their 60’s when they were diagnosed, so if it happened it would be years from now, right?
It was time for my annual physical and, now that I had a strong family history of breast cancer and it had been two years since my first mammogram, I decided not to wait until I was 40 to have another mammogram. This was one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. The mammogram showed a new area of suspicious calcifications that warranted a biopsy. The pathology report showed I had breast cancer.
It took a few minutes to sink in, and all I could do was pray. How could I have breast cancer? I was only 38 years old. I had two kids, a husband and my whole life ahead of me.
I knew I had a couple of options. I could take the route my grandmother and mother did and have a lumpectomy, radiation, and take a chemo pill for five to 10 years, or I could have a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction. I chose to have the mastectomy because there was a 50 percent chance it would return without it. I woke up from surgery to learn my lymph nodes were clear. I was cancer free.
My journey with breast cancer has opened so many doors for me to help women who are facing the same diagnosis. I urge all women to have annual screening mammograms because early detection is the best protection. It may just save your life. It saved mine.
Martha Wright (as told by daughter Lucinda A. Wright)
My mother, Martha L. Wright, was diagnosed with breast cancer around November 2015. She is now cancer free.
Martha Wright is a wife and a mother of six children. She has five girls and one boy. She has tons of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She has unlimited love for her family and friends.
What makes my mother so special to us is her smile and her big heart. Even when she told the family about her health condition, she told us with a smile on her face. She never gave up on her will to live. She has always taught us to have faith in the man above.
My mother gave up so much of herself when her children were young. She felt that it was her duty to be home with us. It was not easy being a good wife and mother dealing with us, but she always did it with her loving heart.
What makes my mother most special is what she taught me. I am her third oldest child and was born with a physical disability. The odds of me living a normal life were against me. My mother taught me to believe that I could hold my own. I continued my education and just retired after a successful career.
My mom always taught me to never give up on your dreams no matter how hard they seem. Martha L. Wright, we want the world to know that you deserve your flowers while you are living. Thank you, God, for giving us Martha L. Wright.
Brenda Henley
That early morning in April 1997 started out like any other. That is, until I started to shower. I felt a small hard lump in my right breast, which I had not felt the month before. I checked it again lying on my bed… IT was there.
Waiting to see the doctor was the longest two weeks of my life. I watched as my gynecologist examined by breast. The look on her face did not assure me that everything would be all right. She carefully went over my family history. There was no history of cancer, I do not smoke, I had yearly mammograms and did self-exams each month.
The mammogram revealed a solid mass. I immediately had a lumpectomy, which indicated the mass was cancer. After the “c” word, I do not remember too much. I had to pull myself together for the battle of my life.
I began taking chemo, which made me extremely ill. My white blood cells became low, necessitating Neupogen shots daily. This drug helps to increase the white blood cells. My daughter, who was a senior in high school, administered them to me.
My good friend Susan, who was so concerned with how bad I felt while I took chemo, came up with an idea of listening to an old tune: “Everyone was Kung Fu fighting.” I imagined the chemo was the Kung Fu fighters getting rid of the cancer.
After my second round of chemo, all of my hair was gone. It was okay, because I knew it would grow back.
After numerous rounds of chemo, I began receiving radiation. Initially, I said “This isn’t bad,” but as I continued to receive radiation, I began to see the effects of the radiation. It works from the inside out, leaving the area of my right breast burned. I did a lot of talking to God. Never once did I ask “Why me.”
Now I was ready to have a mastectomy. I chose not to have implants of any kind. I felt that could wait. I healed up and returned to work. Of course, I became an advocate for people to do self-exams each month.
I retired in 2007. I have been cancer free for 20 years.
Sheryl Kennedy
I was first diagnosed with carcinoma in situ in my left breast at the age of 36. I was living in England with my military husband and two sons. There were no previous family members ever diagnosed with breast cancer.
I was sent to Willford Hall in Texas to receive treatment. I was never pressured and was allowed to make my own decision regarding treatment. I chose to have a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiation. Twenty-one years later I had a recurrence of cancer in the same breast. Dr. Keith Martin performed the mastectomy and Dr. Christopher McLendon performed reconstructive breast surgery. Both did a wonderful job. I'm still cancer free and owe my positive experience to my doctors.
Tabetha Reese
My name is Tabetha Reese, I am a 13 year breast cancer survivor. I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 38. It was the most devastating time of my life. I had five children at that time and my youngest were 12-year-old twins. All I could think about was
who will raise my children if I die.
I started praying. I prayed like never before, and I pleaded with God to just let me live to see them become adults. Not only did he allow me to witness all of them become adults, I have 13 beautiful grandchildren. I'm here to tell you, God is awesome.
The day I discovered the lump in my breast, I called my physician's office to make my appointment. When I got there my physician said to me, " I'm pretty sure it's not cancer; you're not even 40 yet." Well this goes to show you, you do not have to be 40 or 30; you can be as young as 20. I say to you, know your body, study your body and remember early detection save lives. It saved mine.
Catharine DeLoach
In May 2016, I went for my routine annual check-up. When I received a phone call from the doctor’s office asking me to come back for a repeat mammogram, I wasn’t alarmed because the same thing had happened the previous year and it turned out to be nothing.
Within the week, I underwent another mammogram, an ultrasound and a biopsy.
I told my husband that we would know the results of the biopsy based on the telephone call from the doctor’s office. If the results were normal, I would be told over the telephone. If, however, the biopsy was not normal, I would be asked to come in for an office visit with the doctor. They surely wouldn’t tell me over the phone that I was diagnosed with cancer.
On the following Wednesday morning, I was sitting comfortably in my favorite chair enjoying a cup of hot coffee and reading my Bible. I don’t normally answer my phone when I’m spending my mornings with the Lord, but when the phone rang at 8:30 a.m. and I saw it was the doctor’s office, I answered. The nurse asked if I could make a 10 o’clock doctors visit.
The Lord enabled me to praise Him without knowing all that lay ahead. I did know that, somehow, He would bring good from this and use it for the spiritual growth I had long prayed for. If He could bring immeasurable good from the cruel death of His Sinless Son, He was surely able to see me through this journey.
I was diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma and ductile carcinoma in situ. After two lumpectomies and genetic testing that indicated a high rate of recurrence, my course of treatment included chemotherapy and a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction.
Today, I am not only surviving, I am thriving. Through it all, God faithfully provided for me in many ways. My husband never left my side, and took care of me every step of the way. Family and friends prayed for me and attended to my needs. I was blessed with excellent doctors, and the staffs at United in Pink and the Coliseum Hospital were exceptional.
An unexpected blessing came through the loss of my hair. As it began to grow back, I received so many compliments from strangers about how pretty it was. These remarks provided me the opportunity to share about the love and faithfulness of God towards me.
I met many people along the journey who encouraged me and loved me… strangers who became my sisters in adversity. And yes, I experienced an intimacy with God that I never dreamed was possible.
Pauline Pitts
Celebrating my eighth year as a breast cancer survivor is a blessing.
My journey begin on February 5, 2009, at the Central Georgia Breast Center when Dr. Arnold Conforti told me, “You have breast cancer.” My life changed in the blink of an eye. One minute I’m healthy, the next minute I have cancer.
Hearing these words from your doctor is not a phrase any woman would want to hear. I thank God he allowed a special group of doctors to take care of me: Dr. Conforti, Dr. Cheryl Jones, Dr. Sean Cavanaugh and their staff.
I shared this devastating news with my children; Roderick, Queenishua, Quanterio, Adam, and Zaulina; my parents. and my brothers and sisters. With all the prayers and support of my family, church family, co-workers, United in Pink family, friends and even strangers, I am still winning the battle.
Being an eight-year survivor has allowed me to share the love God has for me with others, to share how sometimes when things look bad, it is not always as bad as it seems.
People sometimes ask me why I am always smiling and so cheerful. I share with them the blessing of God’s glory. He didn’t have to do it but he did. It wasn’t nothing that I did for him to heal me, but it was his will. I have faith the size of a mustard seed. I trust his word and believe everything he said. My praise and smile help others to understand that we can go through anything with God. He is all we need.
I give God the praises that he allowed me to see the blessing of my three grandbabies R.J., Amir and Malaysia. I treasure every moment with them.
There have been times when I have not felt my best. But I remember what God said in a couple of my favorite’s scriptures. My favorite scripture of them all:
“I will praise you, o Lord, with my whole heart; I will tell of all your marvelous work. Psalm 9:1
Being a breast cancer survivor is another opportunity to tell the devil, “You thought you had me,” but God defeated you by healing me.
Delois Wallace (as told by daughter Phyllis Wallace)
Delois Wallace is truly a blessing from God. Delois has battled breast cancer twice. Her first encounter was more than 20 years ago. Her first battle was a real scare for her and definitely a test of her faith and belief in God.
With an awesome support system on her side — her loving husband Elmer, a wonderful pastor and first lady and prayers from family and friends — she was blessed to survive her first battle with that nasty demon.
About six years later the enemy came back to see just how strong her faith was and attacked her again. The cancer had returned after she was so sure she had beaten it.
Again, family, church members and close friends were by her side praying with and for her.
With the help of the good Lord she made it through. She is glad the Lord allowed her another chance to share her story with others. God spared her life to also enjoy spending time with her precious grandchildren.
It has been a total of 26 years with the two battles together and she is truly, truly blessed. She has a strong faith and a better understanding that, if God is for you, who can be against you.
Jane Jackson
I have breast cancer. I am alive.
I join an army of wounded women who wear pretty clothes to conceal the scars and the pain. Who summon brave smiles to camouflage anxiety.
Each of us share a touching, intimate memory of a day that changed our lives forever.
The memory of a morning shower when we touched our breast and cried.
A long last look in the mirror as we said “goodbye”
Goodbye to vanity. Goodbye to self-pity. We haven’t got the time!
We measure life in moments and in momentum.
We are the meaning of lifelong friends. Bosom buddies gathering strength from one another. We are courageous. We are proud. A circle of women, we span the globe, and we have touched eternity.
There is a word that strikes fear in our hearts, and that word is “recurrence.” We tirelessly search to find the reason. We valiantly fight to find the cure. We do so for our daughters and granddaughters, for our friends and for ourselves. And in no small part, for the women who have gone before us.
With each loss we feel tremendous anger. We rage. We taste the fear. But with each loss our capacity to love deepens. It grows. It ripens. It blooms. Each precious moment on this earth is a gift. We will not leave this gift unopened. We will not leave one smile undone. We will not leave one hug forgotten, and we will not miss one opportunity to make a difference.
We are women warriors. Our casualties are high. The women who have gone before us have lost their battle with breast cancer, but they haven’t lost the war.
We honor these women. We feel them. We remember them. We carry them with us and we made each one a promise. A promise to never again look the other way.
We have breast cancer. We are alive.
These stories may have been edited for clarity and length.
Comments