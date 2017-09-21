With devastating force, we learned valuable lessons

While Hurricane Irma has officially passed, her devastating aftermath will be felt for a long time. Massive power outages, fallen trees and business and school closings were our new normal. It prompted me to think about how we all could be better prepared just in case there is a next time.
I had plenty of batteries, candles and flashlights prior to the storm. Once the power was out they came in handy. A good friend of ours loaned us two battery powered lanterns. They worked great. The lanterns cast a brighter and wider light in each room. I will be purchasing lanterns soon.
The first day of the storm food did not pose a problem. Anticipating Irma, I had bread, water and cold cuts. By Monday afternoon things got a little more pressing. Freezers were kept closed as much as possible to maintain the temperature. The refrigerator temperature was also maintained at this point. We also took meat from the refrigerator and grilled it. We were able to share our hot food with neighbors (thanks hubby for grilling in the rain).
Tuesday, food became a problem. The refrigerator temperature began to increase. Essentials such as cheese and milk were put into a cooler with ice. The ice was also changed as it began to melt. Items in the freezers were still frozen, however, I noticed they were not frozen solid. Time for Plan B. Thanks to family and friends for sharing their freezers. Calculating the risk of consuming unsafe foods prompted us to dispose of everything else that had sat for too long.
Most of us have cellphones and charging them is second nature. I encourage you to invest in a car and portable charger. Car chargers are capable of charging several electronic devices in a short period of time. While the weather was really bad however, car charging was not an option. Enter the portable charger. The portable charger was charged in advance of Irma. It has several ports for charging and allowed us to stay connected for updates and instructions. A weather radio is also perfect during storms. A weather radio broadcasts official emergency disaster information, weather service warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information.
Ensuring the information you receive and share is from an official source is critical. I heard untruths such a; the water is contaminated, schools aren’t closing and we are out of danger. Make sure the source you receive and quote is official. The Facebook pages for Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management, Bibb County schools and North Central Health District are all official pages for those organizations and are updated frequently.
Once it is safe to do so, assess damage and get out and about. Cleaning leftover debris, restocking supplies and visiting family with power are all good options to shake off cabin fever. By now you have an idea of what worked so don’t forget to restock your emergency supplies.
Finally, the one and only thing good that came from Irma was the immense pride I have for the Middle Georgia community. The outpouring of concern, assistance and overall compassion for one another has been the best. I am proud to be a part of such a wonderful community. Stay safe Middle Georgia.
Contact Macon-Bibb County Cooperative Extension agent Keishon J. Thomas at 478-751-6338 or thomaskj@uga.edu.
