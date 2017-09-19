Remembering Harry Dean Stanton

While Middle Georgians licked their wounds, and waited for the electricity to come back on, the Friday after Irma brought her wrath to Macon, media outlets reported the death, at age 91, of actor Harry Dean Stanton. The man’s name might not have registered had we not had the chance to see him command the screen, during the Macon Film Festival, as the protagonist in “Lucky,” John Carroll Lynch’s first film project behind the camera, which premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival this year.
For the naysayers that may not appreciate the quality of the films featured each year in the line-up for the Macon festival, “Lucky” should confirm the diligence with which the selection committee makes its decisions. According to biographical sketches published after Stanton’s death, including notes in film critic Joe Leydon’s article in Monday’s “Variety,” the actor was cynical about the trappings of fame, but earnestly pursued sensitive roles which laid bare the soul of his character.
Stanton’s movie credits include “Pretty in Pink,” the 1986 movie in which he played Molly Ringwald’s dad; that film also was shown at the Douglass Theatre during the Macon Film Festival in 2016. He was cast as a skeptical, charismatic preacher in the 1979 film adaptation of Flannery O’Connor’s “Wise Blood,” most of which was filmed in Macon. With his connections to this city and with his reputation for gritty, memorable roles, Macon film lovers can consider themselves lucky to have seen Stanton in his last starring role, which, according to Leydon, was also his best.
REBUILDING A BRIDGE OF UNITY
Centenary Methodist had an uncertain future in 2005, with dwindling attendance, decreasing membership and maintenance issues within its historic, architectural jewel of a building. On Sept. 17, Pastor Tim Bagwell welcomed an excited crowd, of new and old members, and of many guests, who attended the 11 a.m. Sunday service to give the church a pat on the back for its campaign to restore and renovate the sanctuary and other meeting rooms in the church. Old friends and strangers joined in the worship service celebrating another, more ambitious chapter in Centenary’s history.
Since its spiritual renaissance, Centenary has gained a reputation as a mission and as an outreach ministry, its reach extending throughout the downtown and within the inner city. Members invite anyone in search of comfort, solace or inclusion to visit the church and to become involved in any role, large or small. Additionally, Iglesia Metodista Unida Nueva Vida, a Spanish speaking congregation, is one of the missions that also worships at the church.
Renovation and restoration included stripping the sanctuary of carpet to expose and to finish the original hardwood floors; replacing the light fixtures and chandeliers with new reproductions and re-upholstering the unusual curved pews. However, the physical comforts provided by the funds raised for the campaign were secondary to the strides Centenary has made as a steward to its community and to its members.
YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS ACADEMY
Under the auspices of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, young people between ages 11 and 18 have the opportunity to explore creative ideas in a classroom setting, with support from community sponsors and with volunteers from the business community, through the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, or YEA.
Nadia Osman, director of the program and workforce and business development manager for the chamber of commerce, introduced the Macon Rotary Club on Monday to the innovative initiative that is showing remarkable results in its second year. As the only program of its kind in Georgia, it has attracted the attention of educators and of chambers of commerce in urban areas all over the state.
Any student who is in school can apply to the program; however, before acceptance, Osman interviews each applicant and the parents to ensure participants are willing to shoulder the responsibilities of being part of YEA. The classes are held at Mercer University, one of the sponsors of the program, in the Innovation Center from 4:30 to 7:30 each Tuesday from October-May.
With a curriculum that includes business plans, pitching ideas to investors, participation in a trade show and launching a business, the program is an incubator for future successes. As Osman said, “Think ‘Shark Tank!’ ”
