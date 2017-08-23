There are unwanted guests, and then there THESE unwanted guests

Pests are a nuisance to all of us. They scare us, carry disease and are unpleasant to look at. They are especially problematic when they get into our homes. We’ve all been there — we hear sounds of something crawling or scurrying, see signs such as pellets, chewed papers or even nests — ewwwww! So how do we address pests in our home? The Macon-Bibb County Extension office would like to help you with stopping pests from entering and in the worst case scenario getting them to leave.
The best defense is a good offense. In other words, keep them from entering your home. Pests only need a small area to enter. A mouse for instance, can squeeze through a very small space. According to Pamela Turner, housing specialist with University of Georgia Extension, “If a mouse can squeeze his head through a hole then he can fit his body though as well.” All points where pests can possibly enter should be sealed. Install door sweeps to close gaps between doors and the flooring. Be sure to check for gaps where the garage door meets the pavement and seal openings there as well. Caulk holes around pipes and windows and holes in interior walls to keep critters out.
In the event pests get into your home follow these tips to get them out. Pests need the same things that we need to live: food, shelter and water. Therefore, deprive them of their basic needs. Keep opened foods in an air tight containers. In my home, flour, sugar and cereal are stored in a container. You can also store ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator. Fruit, for instance, can be stored in the refrigerator until its ready to be eaten. While it may be tempting to let your meal digest, we suggest washing dishes immediately after meals and ensuring all kitchen surfaces are free of crumbs and other food. Trash cans are a smorgasbord for pests. Stop the feast by placing lids on trash cans, take trash out frequently and keep them away from entry doors. If you have children ensure that they aren’t harboring a forgotten PB&J sandwich or dishes in their rooms. You also want to contain eating to a designated area like the kitchen. Don’t forget pet food. Pests are also attracted to pet food and can live quite comfortably consuming it. After your fur baby has eaten put their food away for safe keeping.
Keep your home clear of clutter. Pests make their homes in newspaper, cardboard boxes and other clutter. By ridding your home of these items you are evicting unwanted pests. If there are areas of your home that are unused, be sure to declutter them also.
Pests love when we leave water for them to drink. To avoid them, drain dishwater, fix leaky pipes and dishwashers. Discard mop water and make sure all surfaces are free of water. Remember, they only need a small amount of water to live.
Finally, after you have employed the natural remedies above, know when to call an expert. Sometimes we must use a professional exterminator to rid our home of pests and that’s OK. Make sure you contact a reputable exterminator and instruct them to use the least harmful pesticides in your home. Keep your home pest free, Middle Georgia.
Contact Macon-Bibb County Cooperative Extension agent Keishon J. Thomas at 478-751-6338 or thomaskj@uga.edu.
Comments