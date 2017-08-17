Going whole hog at the virtual beach

Isaac, aka Harold Goodridge, served margaritas from the “Love Boat” bar, joining 16 other Arts Roundtable organizations represented with thirst-quenching libations and colorful themes at the Beach Ball, Macon Arts Alliance’s annual Taste of the Arts fundraiser, on Saturday, August 12.
The lively competition for best decorations, interpreting each organization’s theme, ended with prizes going to Macon Pops and partner, the Otis Redding Foundation, for best drink, the Mai Tai cocktail; the Tubman Museum took home the honors for best job with decorations, inspired by Cumberland Island.
Winners of the competition were awarded with sand buckets holding pink flamingos, also Jaime Kaplan’s favorite bird, which she wore as her beach hat the entire evening. Windy Blanks and Nancy Rehberg tood advantage of Big Kahuna Karaoke in the lobby of the Terminal Station where Rachel Gambill from the Middle Georgia Arts Association belted out “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and walked away with the prize for best karaoke talent of the evening.
While a whole hog, decked out in sunglasses, courtesy of Satterfield’s, languished in the center of the banquet table, surrounded by tropical fruit and all the fixins’ for barbecue, revelers showed off their beach attire, which ranged from conservative Bermuda shorts to an outrageous bikini stretched across the ample body of one daring man.
After making the rounds of all the tiki bars and filling up on barbecue, the crowd was primed for the live auction of collectible art of and of cultural and culinary experiences, conducted by Asa Marshall from Hudson and Marshall Auctions. The bidding opened with the chance to purchase a breakfast tour sponsored by the Gallery of Macon Arts Alliance, which will take the lucky winners on a trolley tour of Macon’s stained glass windows, including those made in the famous Tiffany studios.
Intimate dinners in the private homes will give the winners of those items the opportunity to see the interiors of some of Macon’s most dramatic and unusual residences. Villa Teresa, the Mediterranean inspired home of Ginger Collins-Gozur and her husband, Kenneth Cozur, designed by Phillip Trammel Shutze in the early 20th century, will be the scene of an Italian feast prepared by Chef Chris Bolles. The dinner for 10 will be paired with the finest Italian wines, transporting guests to the ancient Tuscan wine region.
Evelyn and Joe Adams will open their aerie, overlooking downtown Macon from the corner of Second and Poplar Streets, for a five-course farm-to-table gastronomic experience prepared by a private chef. Dinner will be preceded by special cocktails and will be accompanied by wines appropriate to each of the five courses. The Adams’ catered dinner is being co-chaired by Macon Arts Alliance.
Ed Clark, a local pediatrician who plays a mean saxophone, is hosting, for 20 guests, an evening of jazz in the courtyard of his English cottage and garden in the historic Ingleside neighborhood, serving elegant hors d’oeuvres and selections from the martini bar. Clark is pro-active for Macon’s jazz association, JAM, and his volunteer contributions are vital components of the annual Riverdale Arts and Jazz Festival held in October.
An evening at Natalia’s will offer one couple an Abruzzo-inspired menu with wines from the same region of Italy. After dinner in Natalia’s warm Tuscan environment, the romantic adventure continues with an overnight stay at the Homewood Suites, within walking distance of the restaurant.
Among the many items other items auctioned last Saturday: paintings from local artists; tickets for a day of football and all the surrounding festivities during Mercer University’s upcoming season; special medical procedures and a tour of Macon Beer Company. Proceeds will benefit the projects funded and supported by Macon Arts Alliance. At the fun-filled beach hop, Macon Arts unveiled the new name for its annual arts calendar – Macon365 Arts and Culture Community Calendar.
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
