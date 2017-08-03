‘Mama Louise’ nurtured a generation of musicians

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Kids Jam at Bragg Jam Pause 2:53 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 0:44 Macon-Bibb seniors celebrate center's groundbreaking 2:35 Man sentenced to prison on carjacking, gang charges 1:59 Sony Michel talks team effort, lining up at receiver 2:42 Missing boy found dead in Lake Tobesofkee 1:00 Chargers adjusting nicely to new coaching staff 1:50 Javon Wims talks leadership entering senior season 0:57 Biscuits and gravy with Chef Teddi 0:57 Prayer gathering to tackle human trafficking Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Tubman African American Museum director Andy Ambrose presents H&H Restaurant founder Louise Hudson the Act of Courage award. Many of those she nourished including members of the Allman Brothers Band attend and help her celebrate her 88th birthday. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Tubman African American Museum director Andy Ambrose presents H&H Restaurant founder Louise Hudson the Act of Courage award. Many of those she nourished including members of the Allman Brothers Band attend and help her celebrate her 88th birthday. Beau Cabell The Telegraph