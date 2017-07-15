“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” plays Wednesday at AmStar Cinemas Macon 16 as part of the Summer Kids’ Flicks series.
“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” plays Wednesday at AmStar Cinemas Macon 16 as part of the Summer Kids’ Flicks series. Sony Pictures Publicity photo

July 15, 2017 12:41 PM

Things to do in the midstate this week

Discuss the mysteries of life ... and crime and courtroom novels. Free. 478-621-6970. Lanford Library, 6504 Houston Road. 3 p.m. Monday

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

Part of the Summer Kids’ Flicks series. $4 ticket includes free box of popcorn and kid’s soda. amstarcinemas.com. AmStar Cinemas Macon 16, 5996 Zebulon Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday

Macon Film Festival: “Stardancer’s Waltz”

The immersive fulldome animated film by Diana Reichenbach was inspired by a recorded concerto movement included on the 2016 album “Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and String Orchestra” by R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills and featuring violinist Robert McDuffie. A Q&A with Reichenbach follows the screening. For tickets and more information, visit maconfilmfestival.com. Museum of Arts and Sciences planetarium, 4182 Forsyth Road. 8:15 and 9 p.m. Thursday

“Happy Days ... A New Musical”

Presented by the Backlot Players. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. 478-994-0443. thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m. Friday

Rick Ross and K. Michelle

Hear them in concert, plus special guests Trina, Dukwon and comedy host A-Train. $38-$102; $128 VIP. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7 p.m. Sunday

