A mixed bag for First Friday

On First Friday, the 567 Center for Renewal was the only downtown gallery opening its July exhibition; Macon Arts Alliance and Travis Jean Gallery did not schedule openings due to the July 4 holiday week. However, the show at the 567, with its list of participating artists, offered a variety of styles that caught the attention of a healthy crowd of patrons.
Carina Sarlay served as self-appointed hostess for the hors d’oeuvres and dessert tables, explaining ingredients, pointing out foods for special diets and playing the part with panache. Her mother, Betsey Sarlay, catered the cocktail buffet, and involves the entire family, including husband Robert, in energetically supporting the gallery. Carina has an early appreciation for fine arts and certainly the poise and self assurance to one day have her own exhibition.
Gallery curator Colin Penndorf proficiently combined the works of a print maker and several artists who work in mixed media with humorous writer Marie S. Herder, who was debuting her book “I’m Tired and I Need a Nap,” the comic relief for every parent of lively little children. Heatherly Wakefield, formerly curator for Macon Arts Alliance and now manager of Wear, the consignment clothing store mixed in between the First Street galleries, attended the opening with her 4-month-old baby girl, exposing her to the pleasures of the arts and First Friday at an early age; before time flies, she can enjoy the droll humor of Herder’s new book.
Thomas Heald, a print maker and recent graduate of Middle Georgia State University, is the featured artist for the exhibit titled “From Paper to Print.” A favorite is “Portal” with its essence of antiquity, a reminder of ancient European garden gates. A shore scene by Deonna Belcher, with its quick palette knife strokes of color, pictures a roiling sea at high tide, dashing the rocky beach under a sun streaked sky, transporting the viewer to the Baja coast. Belcher, an early supporter of the 567 when it first opened on Cherry Street, is still involved in raising the profile of the multifaceted gallery, now on First Street.
Claire Helm’s lion face, surrounded by a proud, luxurious mane, dominates the canvas, eyes following the viewer with mute warning. The fumage technique, exposing the canvas to the effects of smoke combined with paint, is featured in several of Heather Clark McLaurin’s paintings, contributing a brooding effect to the abstract images. Additionally, prints by Beth Smith were included in the exhibit while Bryan Finch gave art patrons a live demonstration of his techniques on the sidewalk outside of the gallery. Enjoy the exhibit through July 29.
SECOND STREET BECOMING A FOODIE’S PARADISE
After a quick stop in Just Tap’d where Troy and Amy Tarpley were sampling the array of craft beers, the next stop was Bearfoot Tavern on Second Street where the burgers are named in honor of Mercer University’s list of esteemed presidents since its founding in 1833. Newcomers to Macon, Robyn Kranick, her daughters, Abbie Caitlin and Sarah, and a few friends tried the cuisine for the first time and were impressed by Macon’s friendly atmosphere and Bearfoot’s great wait staff, well trained and informed in their volunteer roles as ambassadors for our hometown.
Downtown Macon has restaurants catering to every taste and to every dining level from casual to elegant. Within one block on Second Street are at least four eateries and more are just around the corner! And, best of all, none of them are part of fast food chains.
RIVERLUST IN THE RIVER CITY
For one hour on Second Sunday on Coleman Hill, the High Divers, who hail from Charleston, South Carolina, received a reprieve from the predicted rain and brought their brand of Southern spiced rock ‘n’ roll to the concert on the hill. After listening to selections from their hit debut album, “Riverlust,” the advance press was correct — vocals on “Rising Water” channeled the Tom Petty sensibility. Bragg Jam knocked this one out of the park, so we hope to see the High Divers on a return visit.
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
