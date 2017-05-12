Weekly Fiver

“Moon Over Buffalo”
Comedy; directed by John Freeman. Adult themes, PG-13. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342 or 478-471-7529. maconlittletheatre.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Second Sunday Concert featuring Waker
Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
Music in the Arboretum
Music from Blueskyblue, featuring Rabbi Aaron Rubenstein, Charlie Thomas and Andy Silver. Bring finger food and a beverage of your choice, including adult beverages. Anderson Cabin, Wesleyan College Arboretum. $20. wesleyancollege.edu/concert. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days
Craft and pottery vendors, demonstrations like tatting, knit and crochet, quilting, knife making and more. Jug Fest Lawn Mower Races at 5 p.m. Programs in the Old Courthouse, children’s area, art show and more. Free parking and entertainment. Knoxville. robertacrawfordchamber.org. 478-836-3825. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Beverly “Guitar” Watkins and the King Bees
Part of the Listening Room Series. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15 or two for $20 advance; $15 at door. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. Saturday.
