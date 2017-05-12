Living

May 12, 2017 8:34 AM

Weekly Fiver

“Moon Over Buffalo”

Comedy; directed by John Freeman. Adult themes, PG-13. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342 or 478-471-7529. maconlittletheatre.org. 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Second Sunday Concert featuring Waker

Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. Sunday.

Music in the Arboretum

Music from Blueskyblue, featuring Rabbi Aaron Rubenstein, Charlie Thomas and Andy Silver. Bring finger food and a beverage of your choice, including adult beverages. Anderson Cabin, Wesleyan College Arboretum. $20. wesleyancollege.edu/concert. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days

Craft and pottery vendors, demonstrations like tatting, knit and crochet, quilting, knife making and more. Jug Fest Lawn Mower Races at 5 p.m. Programs in the Old Courthouse, children’s area, art show and more. Free parking and entertainment. Knoxville. robertacrawfordchamber.org. 478-836-3825. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Beverly “Guitar” Watkins and the King Bees

Part of the Listening Room Series. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15 or two for $20 advance; $15 at door. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Prayer gathering to tackle human trafficking

Prayer gathering to tackle human trafficking 0:57

Prayer gathering to tackle human trafficking
Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash 1:44

Swords slash as Mercer theater students clash
Church sign goes viral 4:41

Church sign goes viral

View More Video

Entertainment Videos