Weekly Fiver

The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Over 350 artisans from across the United States are nestled in and around farm buildings dating from 1891, providing an exciting range of art, antiques and crafts exhibits, with live entertainment. Concessions available. Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Highway 85, Gay. $8 adults (13-64), $7 seniors (65 and older); $5 children (7-12). cpfair.org. 706-538-6814. 8 a.m.-5 pm. Sunday.
Hay House Spring Stroll
Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the north Macon area; $25. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Comedy; directed by John Freeman. Adult themes, PG-13. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342 or 478-471-7529. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Abbey Road Live
Abbey Road Live presents Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday.
