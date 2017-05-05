A place for lust in healthy relationships?

Are love and lust two sides of the same coin? Certainly these two get confused. A billboard out on the interstate suggests that lust leads to hell. That would put it pretty far away from love!
Maybe we are we wired for lust and hopefully love follows?
Allow me to take a detour down a road that is both obvious and treacherous. Testosterone is a hormone that drives men crazy. (Women may argue with who gets driven crazy!) Testosterone is associated with social dominance and a woman’s sense that she has “clicked” with a man.
Neither of these need necessarily be negative. Testosterone feeds the drive to be victorious but also engenders cooperation — traits that can lead to helpful liaisons of all types. But maybe we can blame the big T for lust.
Lust may be what attracts us, but it’s love that will keep us together. (Apologies to Neil Sedaka.) This idea of passion powerfully attaches people.
Feelings like lust may be highly charged but too fleeting for our goal of healthy coupling.
A young husband and father came into my office recently with depression. We uncovered guilt about sexual behavior prior to marriage. He was using work to avoid emotional commitment to his wife and child. With some work, he realized how lust was clouding his relationship with his wife.
He even began to see himself as addicted to lust. Lust provided excitement and the safety of a distance. But the price was too high. Guilt, self doubt and isolation wracked him. Through honesty and a lot of vulnerability he experienced a new-found love for his wife and child.
Lust is self-serving and transient. It can shift with your mood or even the temperature — something hot can go cold real quick. Not to mention that lust is one of the seven deadly sins. Usually associated with carnal desire, lust depersonalizes what one supposes is a relationship.
Coming from the position of lust, the other person is objectified and the opportunity for meaningful understanding and sharing is lost. Lust wants what it wants, when it wants it. This is language used with immaturity and the inability to delay gratification. In other words, the behavior of a 3 year old.
And 3 year olds could be, quite literally, what you get. If you don’t get lust under control, you end up with a string of failed relationships with a string of children living in a variety of homes. It also puts a strain on the burgeoning love that may have been there. Good luck with that.
More pain is added when lust gets loose in extramarital activities. When one follows lust into the wrong bed, partners, children, even communities suffer.
The challenge for mature adults is to get past our more primitive natures and allow love to move us toward civil, mutual coupling.
Is lust okay? Absolutely! In a committed relationship, passion and desire are crucial. But don’t put the cart before the horse. If you do, the coupling will get tangled, the horse will trip and the cart will tip over.
Bruce Conn is a licensed marriage and family therapist, and works with individuals and couples. Contact him at Bruce@BruceConn.com or call 478-742-1464.
