The wind beneath the wings of non-profit organizations

The collaboration between the Museum of Arts and Sciences and Mercer University’s McDuffie Center for Strings culminated in an unforgettable evening in the museum’s planetarium on April 27, when Candy and Malcolm Burgess were honored for their generosity to the museum — just one of the many nonprofit arts associations in Macon that is a beneficiary of the Burgess Family Foundation’s philanthropy.
After guests had adjusted to the comfortable, reclining seats, the museum’s executive director, Susan Welsh, welcomed the audience to a live concert in the planetarium, a fitting tribute to a couple who has made a lifetime commitment to supporting the arts in Macon.
Before opening the concert, the founder of the Center for Strings, Robert McDuffie, commented on his fond childhood memories of visiting the museum.
The planetarium program, choreographed to accompany the student performers, transported the audience to the galaxy in a dizzying path through orbiting planets, bringing to life the mysteries that swirl in the ether beyond Earth.
After the concert, a champagne reception was held in the museum’s main lobby where president of the board of directors, Carey Pickard, proposed a toast to the Burgesses, “who are the vital supports for two of the cornerstones of the arts in Macon — the Museum of Arts and Sciences and the McDuffie Center for Strings.”
Fantastic Finale for Macon Symphony Orchestra’s 40th Season
Gerald Steichen, music director and conductor of the Macon Symphony Orchestra, triumphantly ended his first season with the symphony — and its 40th season — with a program that, according to Laura Dannenberg, MSO librarian and box office manager, received rave reviews from Bibb County students, the future patrons of an orchestra that has successfully endured while many others in towns our size have faltered.
At the closing performance April 29, season ticket holders were equally enchanted with selections that ranged from classical to contemporary.
The ambitious program opened with the Overture from Mikhail Glinka’s “Russian and Ludmilla” and featured “Masques and Bergamasques,” opus 112, from French composer Gabriel Faure, in the first portion of the concert, requiring additional brass, strings and percussion players, with impressive results. Before intermission, Hoagy Carmichael’s swing tunes, as arranged by Sammy Nestico, were a delightful nod to 20th century popular music.
The romantic “Symphonie Fantastique,” by 19th century French composer Hector Berlioz, explored emotions from the buoyancy of “A Ball” to the melancholy of “March to the Scaffold,” closing with the reverie of “Dream of the Night of the Sabbath.”
Congratulations on a successful 40th season and to Steichen, for his appreciation of the talent represented by members of the Macon Symphony Orchestra.
Painting a House in a Day
According to Debra Rollins, executive director of Rebuilding Macon Together, the team of volunteers, coordinated by Rotarian and NewTown Macon CEO Josh Rogers to paint a house in the Ingleside area on April 29, received high praise from one of her project managers for their painting proficiency.
Made up of members of the Macon Rotary Club and other Middle Georgia service organizations, men and women — from energetic 20-somethings to robust seniors — reported for work at the job site at 8 a.m., picked up their paint cans and brushes and went to work without any grumbling about giving up a Saturday to be there.
This is an annual event for the Macon Rotary Club, which enlists the help of other clubs to tap into the talents of handy men and women who know how to use a caulk gun, like Joe Timberlake, or wield a saw, like Cecil Coke. Many hands made the task go quickly; but the chatter and camaraderie made it enjoyable.
The real reward is seeing the relief of an appreciative homeowner who has tangible results that a house is once again stable, safe and comfortable.
Success for The Big House Museum Fundraiser
By 9:55 p.m. on April 29, the bids submitted for the silent auction for the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, held at Idle Hour Country Club, had exceeded $21,000. With only five minutes left, ticket holders were on their phones and iPads frantically raising their bids to take home a signed guitar from Vince Gill or from the Widespread Panic band before the action was finalized.
Maggie Renfroe opened the evening performing with Aaron Gibson, from the 11th season of “The Voice,” before Randall Bramblett and his band and Tommy Talton took the stage to entertain the Allman Brothers Band fans who get together each year to raise money for the museum.
Like a family reunion of old hippies, the banquet and auction attracts young and old who have one thing in common — devotion to the legacy of the band.
