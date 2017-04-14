Weekly Fiver

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters
The actor and musical trio will perform rock, country, rockabilly and blues. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $40, reserved seats. douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Comedian Brian Regan
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fired Works Preview Party
Hosted by Macon Arts Alliance. Showcasing functional and sculptural pottery from 65 jury-selected potters from Georgia and the Southeast. With local music, complimentary wine, cold beer and gourmet tacos; get the first look and the first chance to purchase pottery before the exhibit opens to the public. $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Round Building, Central City Park. firedworksmacon.com. 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Macon Dragon Boat Races
Watch teams of 10 paddlers (and one drummer) race in 20-foot-long “dragon boat” canoes. Sandy Beach Park, Lake Tobesofkee. Free for spectators. 478-745-3984. bbbsheartga.org. 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
