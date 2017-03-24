Weekly Fiver

Cherry Blossom Festival Parade
Floats, marching bands, military units, costumed performers, international dignitaries and more. Cherry and Mulberry streets. Free. cherryblossom.com. 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Third Street Park Festivities
Refreshments, entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides and a special theme each day. Third Street Park. Free. cherryblossom.com. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“Sing”
Popcorn and drinks for sale. Limited seating. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. Free. 478-752-1585. 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party
Featuring George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell with Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, Me and Molly and more. $20 in advance; $25 at the gate. cherryblossom.com. Cotton Avenue at Poplar Street, downtown Macon. Gates open at 3 p.m. Saturday.
