Weekly Fiver

Mercer University Orchestra
Conducted by Ward Stare. Concert to be recorded by NPR’s “Performance Today.” Free, but tickets required. For tickets, call 478-301-5470. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tunes N’ Brews on the Trail
A festive, family-friendly evening of bike riding, walking, music and local beer tastings. For all ages and abilities. Bring your bicycle, skates or just your feet. Presented by Bike Walk Macon. Ocmulgee Heritage Trail, from Spring Street to the Otis Redding Bridge. Free. bikewalkmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Friday.
“Blame It on the Movies!”
Musical revue featuring songs from “Gone with the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “The Pink Panther,” “Rocky,” “Psycho,” “Jaws,” “Goldfinger,” “The Color Purple,” “Footloose” and more. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to age 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Cherry Blossom Festival Bed Race
Open to anyone who wants to get in on the fun and excitement of old fashioned bed racing, or just come watch the teams race down Cherry Street. Part of the Cherry Blossom Festival. cherryblossom.com. Cherry and Third streets. Free. 1-2 p.m. Saturday.
Stained Glass
An integrated collaborative arts concert based on “God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse” by James Weldon Johnson and interpreted through contemporary, liturgical and West African dance performances by Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc., orators, guest dancers and a community choir. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $15. 478-960-4206. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
Comments