By Julie Landon of Macon
34 pages, $13.99 (TMP Books)
What it’s about: “The Little Voice” follows a young boy as he encounters what he believes to be a talking frog in the woods. He soon realizes the voice is real, but it is coming from within. This book teaches us to listen to the voice of God, which lives inside our hearts.
The author says: I love how this book not only can speak to children, but will touch the hearts of adults as well.
Where to find it: Amazon.com, Museum of Arts and Sciences gift shop and St. Joseph Catholic Church’s bookstore
Comments