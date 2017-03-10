Living

March 10, 2017 7:01 AM

‘Men Raised By Women: What He Won’t Tell Mom’

By John P. Dennis, raised in Macon, currently of Stone Mountain

156 pages, $14.99 (self published)

What it’s about: Single mothers face the challenge of raising boys alone. As these boys grow into men, they are voicing their concerns about the effects of growing up with only their moms. Listen closely to those men and find out what your son won’t tell you.

The author says: Single moms have told me they came to understand their sons silence and avoid mistakes they could not see were harming his masculine development.

Where to find it: Amazon.com, johnpdennis.com

Living

