Can Macon’s Mardi Gras make the Big Easy uneasy?

Never underestimate the audacious spirit of Maconites. The music scene is alive and well; downtown is bustling with activity day and night; and there are not enough parking spaces or loft apartments for all of the people trying to find a space to park or to live!
All of this progress has happened because a lot of people had the courage to dream big and envision Macon’s rebirth. So, when Chrissy Lee, owner of Parrish on Cherry, and Scott Mitchell, manager of Travis Jean Gallery and host of Deconstructing Divas on The Creek radio station, decided to spearhead a Mardi Gras street party, the Downtown Community Association was on board as host.
Jean Bragg, who lived in New Orleans for more than 40 years and still maintains her connections to the Delta area arts and antiques community, had a last bash before Lent in her gallery two years ago and has the credentials to educate Macon on what makes for a successful Mardi Gras celebration.
Mardi Gras, which translates “Fat Tuesday,” is the tradition in Catholic, Eastern Orthodox and some Protestant communities all over the world, to over-indulge in rich foods and libations before giving up life in the fast lane for Lent, the 40-day period of penitence before Easter.
On Feb. 28, Cherry Street was cordoned off between Second and Third streets, the block with the highest concentration of restaurants and bars. However, several other bars on the periphery of this block, and Gallery West on Third Street, were included in the party.
Dos Blues Guys provided the music to accompany the soulful Cajun food prepared by Kirsten West in the gallery. Diana Blair and John Griffin were there in case David Byrd needed models for some of his locally flavored photography.
Ed Clark and Friends were on the sidewalk outside Doughboy Pizza dishing up jazz and an equal amount of rock ‘n’ roll for a crowd decked out in beads and decorative masks and swinging to the music with abandon. There were some costumes and a few groups that might have qualified as crus, dressed based on Mardi Gras themes. Could competing floats be added next year?
Considering Lee and Mitchell are calling this the “first annual Mardi Gras,” the expectation is that we can add this to our already fun-filled February and March calendars.
At Parrish on Cherry, a reggae band entertained the happy revelers outside while Keith Williams and his coterie had the diners inside dancing around the tables. Williams, who can successfully wow an audience as a one-man band, sounds even better when he is backing Gail Terry or Tim Stone on vocals, or if Clarence Cannon and Heath Abney are playing guitar with Keith Jones on drums — on the evening of Mardi Gras, the bandstand was full.
The most impressive and memorable detail about the celebration, one that had crowds standing shoulder to shoulder along Cherry Street, was the congeniality. Everyone was in a good mood and whoever stood next to you was your new best friend.
Downtown Macon has never looked so festive, thanks to Zetta Nganga, who worked tirelessly decorating the shops and restaurants, according to organizer Mitchell, to get everyone in the Mardi Gras spirit.
A TEA GARDEN HERALDS THIS YEAR’S CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
The folk art of various regions of her native India is one of the inspirations for Tripti Yoganathan’s decorative designs on her double-wall clay pots. She is one of the artists whose work is in the gallery at Macon Arts Alliance on First Street for March’s exhibition, “Tea Garden” — a colorful welcome note to visitors for the Cherry Blossom Festival, which begins March 24.
The delicate tracery and open designs of Yoganathan’s teapots, which reveal another color on the interior wall, are matched only by the soft violet and green glazes. Some of her teapots reveal a wry sense of humor — Mr. and Mrs. Gaji, rather stout little elephants glazed in turquoise and white, have ears that could lift them off the ground.
The glass pieces by Kelly Robertson, a Middle Georgia artist and instructor, are also spring-like in color — Toads and Lilies is an elegant Venetian swirl of lime and yellow for a decorative bowl.
Robertson is joined by Devan Cole, owner of Hot Glass Academy, some of whose work was obviously executed in honor of the festival, but is done in luscious colors paired with pink blossoms and appropriate for permanent collections. Robertson said that a glass studio for the downtown arts district is on the horizon, and will partner with ceramicists for planned exhibitions.
In addition to keeping this show in the gallery until the last day of March, Macon Arts is hosting a special Tea Garden Party from 5-8 p.m. March 24 with light refreshments, free admission and another chance to see this outstanding exhibition.
Katherine Walden is a freelance writer and interior designer in Macon. Contact her at 478-742-2224 or kwaldenint@aol.com.
