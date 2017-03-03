Weekly Fiver

“Murder on the Nile”
A Grand Broadway Series add-on. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $37-$45. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Sunday; GrandKids performance at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. Friday.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Industrial Tour Unveiling
Historic Macon is offering free trolley tours of Macon’s industrial district and the unveiling of their Industrial Heritage Tour Brochure. A reception with refreshments will take place in the beer garden at Macon Beer Company from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tours begin and end at Macon Beer Company and depart at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours and reception are free; Macon Beer Company tour and tasting tickets will be available for purchase. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Comments