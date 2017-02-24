Weekly Fiver

Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Wednesday: Rock Candy Music Tour at 5 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. reception, Wall of Fame presentation, building tour and jam session hosted by Johnny Hollingshed; $3. Thursday: Customer appreciation, giveaways and refreshments with Ms. San and Friends; $5. Friday: Rock Candy Music Tour and sound check at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. mix and mingle with David Cole and Day Break Band. Later, music by Pamela Bowman, Interchange and Neubreed; $35 in advance. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. 5 p.m. Wednesday; 7-10 p.m. Thursday; 5-11 p.m. Friday.
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Movie: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
